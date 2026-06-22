Learning & Development Trainer
Avaron AB / Foto- och filmjobb / Göteborg Visa alla foto- och filmjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-22
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help shape how learning is delivered in a global organization by turning complex subject matter into clear, practical, and engaging training. The role combines learning design, content production, coordination, and operational support, with a strong focus on making training relevant to daily work.
Your main focus will be video creation and editing. You will produce high-quality learning videos, improve existing material, and build visual content that supports effective learning pathways for different audiences.
You will work closely with stakeholders to understand needs, collect and structure information, and translate it into training that is easy to use and valuable in practice. This is an exciting opportunity for you if you enjoy combining pedagogy, visual storytelling, and hands-on production in an agile team.
Job DescriptionYou will collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to understand learning needs and keep communication moving across involved parties.
You will gather and structure information and turn it into clear learning flows and content outlines.
You will plan pedagogical learning paths adapted to the subject matter and the intended audience.
You will write scripts and create storyboards, mockups, and layouts for training content.
You will design graphical layouts for video-based learning.
You will create, record, edit, and refine learning videos, including updates to existing material.
You will run review sessions with stakeholders and incorporate feedback into the final content.
You will help ensure that content, structure, and functionality in the LMS support both learning outcomes and user experience.
You will support daily work related to training, planning, and coordination, and contribute to continuous improvement within Learning & Development.
RequirementsExcellent spoken and written English.
Strong hands-on skills in video editing tools such as Adobe Premiere and After Effects.
Ability to create visually appealing and user-focused training content.
Experience writing scripts and creating storyboards, mockups, and layouts for learning material.
Ability to work closely with stakeholders, gather information, and turn it into structured learning content.
Comfort working in an agile team environment.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7952092-2065053". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9973824