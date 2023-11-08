Learning Lead
2023-11-08
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Within the global People Enablement team, our overarching purpose is to excite great talents to join us and invest in them to stay and grow. We achieve this through a deep focus on the employee experience.
We now have a very exciting opportunity to join our Global Learning team as a Learning Expert, Business Partner reporting to the Head of Global Learning.
What we offer
This is an exciting opportunity to truly make an impact in delivering value to Volvo Cars employees.
The automotive industry is going through its biggest transformation journey ever. The future is electric, autonomous and online with groundbreaking technologies and new innovative business models. For us to deliver on our corporate strategy we need to ensure that all employees globally are able to continuously develop competencies needed for the future, resulting in learning becoming an increasingly fundamental success factor.
This Learning Expert, Business Partner role will work in close liaison across teams within Global Learning and Leadership Development with excellent opportunities to be an integral part in shaping this journey!
What you'll do
In this role, you will be ensuring that we have a business and quality-oriented approach to our way of working, and our central offer is in line with the set strategic approach within the field of Learning & Development for Volvo Cars. You do this in close collaboration with our business function and a broad network of employees working in adjacent areas and through external insights. You will play a critical role as a key partner for learning across Volvo Cars. More specifically, you will:
• Actively participate in the creation and implementation of a company-wide learning strategy, and contribute to the transformation of different unit levels.
• Advocate for a culture of life-long learning and continuously enrich the portfolio of company-wide programs.
• Support the business in identifying and reaching its learning goals, and provide performance consulting.
• Align with stakeholders to grow the pool of subject matter experts and design scalable learning experiences.
• Act as a key partner in developing a community of practice for learning and leverage a network of external learning providers.
• Follow research and trends in learning theories, and adopt a data-driven approach to measure the return on investment of global learning initiatives.
What you'll bring
We believe you have relevant professional experience, specifically in Learning & Development. To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
• A solid experience in L&D, ideally in a fast-scaling company and you are recognized for your digital learning skills.
• Knowledge of learning theories, instructional design and new suitable technology of learning methods and you are eager to update yourself on the latest trends in learning.
• The ability to manage multiple projects at once and work flexibly in order to respond to changing priorities, experience in agile project management
• Deep knowledge of behavioral science
• Effective in leading workshops, discussions, and other events
• Fluent in English (both written and spoken)
Who you are?
We are looking for you with a continuous improvement mindset together with good communication skills, both in face-to-face situations and digital environments. You are comfortable collaborating across teams and demonstrate courage and stakeholder management skills across cultures together with global teams.
You have a clear business understanding and are a good listener - to capture information, thoroughly analyze it and turn it into an impact. You can deliver on your own initiative and prioritize independently, with an interest in personal learning and development of yourself and the people around you. In this role, you will be part of a great team and contribute to the transformation of the company and change within learning therefore your ability to work within a changing environment will be of importance. Ersättning
