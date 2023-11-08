Learning Designer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Pedagogjobb / Göteborg Visa alla pedagogjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
We now have a very exciting opportunity within our Global Learning & Leadership Development team as Learning Experience Designer reporting to the Global Head of Learning. Our overarching purpose is to excite great talents to join us and invest in them to stay and grow - we achieve this through a deep focus on the employee experience. This is an exciting opportunity to truly make an impact in delivering value to Volvo Cars employees.
The automotive industry is going through its biggest transformation journey ever. The future is electric, autonomous, and online with groundbreaking technologies and new innovative business models. For us to deliver on our corporate strategy we need to secure that all employees globally are able to continuously develop competencies needed for the future, resulting in learning becoming an increasingly fundamental success factor.
What you'll do
As a Learning Experience Designer will work in close liaison across teams within Volvo Cars, with excellent opportunities to be an integral part in shaping this journey. You will produce learning initiatives to open up new learning opportunities for all employees. By making learning more social and personalized you will help empower employees to take ownership of their learning and engage in solutions designed to fit their normal flow of day-to-day work. You will create and implement digital learning initiatives for a global audience that provide 'always relevant' learning experiences and uplift of current and future skills.
The role includes, but is not limited to:
• Use learning experience design theories and methodologies, to develop comprehensive learning resources and experiences, ranging from physical- or virtual classroom training, learning journeys, and self-paced courses, to digital content, job aids, guides, and performance support based on stakeholder requirements and specific needs of the target group.
• Provide support to individuals, teams and local learning practitioners, offering toolkits, guidance and coaching for maximizing impact.
• Play a central role as the learning experience designer in projects addressing both common and locally prioritized transformations or challenges.
• Engage in robust change-, project-, and stakeholder management to ensure the delivery of high-quality, impactful learning experiences.
What you'll bring
We believe you have several years of relevant professional experience, specifically within the Learning & Development space. To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
• A strong track record in designing, developing, and deploying effective learning solutions.
• Knowledge and understanding of change management practices, particularly as we use the ADKAR model within our transformation initiatives at Global Learning, Volvo Cars.
• Familiarity with design methods such as 5Di, HPLJ and 5 Moments of Need.
• Proficiency in script writing and content creation.
• Experience in video, audio, and graphic design is highly desirable.
• Robust project management skills.
Who are you?
You're a talented learning practitioner and producer, driven by a passion to enable people to excel and enhance business performance. At the same time, you are a fast learner, ready to pick up, adopt, and apply new methods and tools to improve yourself.
You're flexible and adaptable, able to solve everyday challenges and make decisions, suggesting creative solutions. Stakeholder management skills are highly valued for this role and you're a master at turning challenging conversations into relationship-building opportunities.
If you're passionate about learning and development, with a drive to demonstrate measurable business impact from learning experiences, we want to hear from you. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "67824-42041183". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Maria Nilzon +46 723 811245 Jobbnummer
8248875