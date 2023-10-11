Learning and Development Specialist
2023-10-11
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Are you a Learning and Development Specialist who are ready for a new challenge and also want to contribute to a fossil free future? Then we have the right job for you. We are growing the team and are now looking for a Learning and Development Specialist, in Stockholm
You will be part of the team L&D Operations which consists of employees from Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands. Our main focus is preparing, delivering high quality trainings and ensure limitless learning for the whole organization. Therefore we are working closely with the other Talent Departments but also with our customers to gather their need.
About the position
In this role you will actively govern a portfolio of learning products that are delivered locally or globally. This includes monitoring delivery and impact as well as content quality assurance in close collaboration with the business. The role may vary in nature depending on the type of products, services and target group and will initially be split on both country and BA level, focusing on mandatory courses from a country perspective and acting as strategic L&D partner for the business from a BA perspective. You will work with different stakeholders in the organisation such as HR Leadership and Business Leadership to tackle learning challenges like upskilling and reskilling people but also other strategic learning projects.
Your tasks and responsibilities
Advise key stakeholders in the to find the right learning products to bridge the skills gaps and help develop ways of working with learning towards limitless learning.
Program and portfolio management:
Ensures effective and high quality learning initiatives that accurately address learning needs
Assures that the quality standards for delivery of learning initiatives are met
Executes and monitors learning delivery and assesses business impact
Develops portfolio and keeps up to date with current business needs
Advises on use of certain trainings, content, delivery methods, vendors for the portfolio and supports in reviewing vendors with L&D Vendor Manager
Provides input on learning content, delivery methods, and other learning products to be utilised within the portfolio
Liaises with the Learning Experience Specialist to ensure an optimal learning experience for all learning products in the portfolio
Qualifications
Profound knowledge and interest of L&D
Preferably more than 3 years of proven relevant experience within learning or related areas
Demonstrated consultative mindset to advise on products related to own area
Ability to communicate effectively and credibly
Strong relationship building and stakeholder management skills, including client relationships
Demonstrated curiosity in effective approaches to individual, team and organisational learning
Relevant academic degree
Additional Information
Our offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna, Stockholm
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Maxi Bogda, maxi.bodga@vattenfall.com
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Carolina Osterman, carolina.osterman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard
We welcome your application in English no later than 24th of October. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
We look forward to receiving your application!
