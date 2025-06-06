Lean Service Specialist - NCE North (66791)
Vestas Northern Europe AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Malmö
2025-06-06
Are you a person who is great with stakeholder management and always finds better ways of improving the existing business? Are you the person who can empower us to reach our sustainable goals? Then we look forward to hearing from you.
Service > Global Service Operations > Onshore North & West
In 2014, Vestas established its Global Service business as a separate unit due to its growing importance. Our corporate strategy, "Profitable Growth for Vestas," outlines specific growth targets for the next three years. To reach such targets while keeping our cost base steady requires a fundamental shift in how we operate, both commercially and operationally. The Global Service LEAN team plays a crucial role in driving continuous improvement and excellence. We manage the Strategy Deployment process, develop global concepts, and implement improvements using methodologies like Lean and Six Sigma.
Responsibilities
You will be part of a team of Lean professionals and specialists in different geographical regions who will work constantly on increasing the Operational Excellence maturity of the Service business. Moreover, you will:
While having kept high Safety and Quality standards, you will engage with our Service sites within the specific region you support to implement our Service LEAN roadmap and support the sites to increase their LEAN maturity
Secure Lean tools deployment like VSM, 5S & Daily Management
Assess training needs and deploy accordingly
Create and Implement Standard Work for all service activities
Facilitate kaizen events to implement improvements
Reduce operational costs
Facilitate share of Lean best practices within your region
Qualifications
For this role, we expect that you have:
Academic degree, Bachelor's level or higher
Minimum 5 years of Lean experience with demonstrated improvements in processes and efficiency
Experience with Lean in different environments (i.e. manufacturing, Service and transactional)
Competencies
At a personal level, possessing the ability to engage others and demonstrating proficient interpersonal skills are very essential
Experience with change management and implementation, experience driving improvements based on Value Stream and communicating the next steps towards the future state in a way that our technicians understand
Experience with Lean, Six Sigma, change management and implementation in a global environment
Experience contributing to global improvements and standardisation using best practices
Solid skills in implementing and facilitating processes
Ability to create impact & connect with service regions, global support functions and our workforce
Highly effective written and spoken communication skills in English, coupled with knowledge of the principal language specific to your country or region
What we offer
We offer an exciting job with great opportunities for professional and personal development in an inspiring and diverse work environment, within a global partner of the energy industry on sustainable energy solutions. At Vestas, we aim to be sustainable in all aspects - both as an employer and business partner. We encourage initiative, participation, and the right blend of creativity and precision in everything we do. You will become part of a highly professional environment with a significant technical commitment and lots of passion. Vestas is growing and developing, and we want you to grow with us.
Additional information
Work location: Ideally, you will be based in our office in Aarhus, Videbæk Denmark or in Malmö Sweden; but we are open for other locations close these mentioned. For this position, up to 50 days of national and international travelling is expected. If the above match your interest and your qualifications, please apply no later than the 5th of July 2025. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including before the advertised closing date. Så ansöker du
