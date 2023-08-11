Lean Manufacturing and Safety Engineer
Husqvarna Construction
For more than 325 years we have driven innovation and technological development exceeding end-customers' expectations. Husqvarna Construction, a division of the Husqvarna Group, is a world leader in machinery and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The foundation is built on product and technology leadership ensured by high investment levels in user-focused product development to offer professional end-users the most effective and efficient solutions. Products and services are distributed globally in all relevant sales channels. Please read more at www.husqvarnacp.com/se
Lean Manufacturing and Safety Engineer, Husqvarna Construction Division
Take the opportunity to make an impact as our new Lean Manufacturing and Safety Engineer, being responsible for all HOS (Husqvarna Operating System) activities as well as being responsible for the global safety agenda for all Divisional factories.
You will report into the Operations VP but will also work very close to the Global Manufacturing Director and the global R&D team. We are looking for someone that is passionate for continuously improving organizations and that is a great communicator and collaborator. The role gives you the opportunity visit Husqvarna's different sites to do trainings and audits/assessments, with preferred placement in Jonsered, Sweden or Olathe, United States, although other locations can be considered.
Your mission
Your mission is clear: define and drive the safety agenda for our 7 Divisional factories and together with local resources on-site, making sure we have ambitious plans and KPIs to follow our progress. You champion Lean Manufacturing (Husqvarna Operating System) and support the sites achieving excellence by ensuring the local competence levels are right and by creation of training plans as well as coaching of local HOS agents. You will also help the factories to improve by creating assessments for both Safety and HOS, ensuring we reach our ambitious targets.
As the Lean manufacturing and Safety Engineer you will help the Division to keep track on operational risks and validated plans to ensure business continuity. You will also support the Operations VP and the Global Manufacturing Director with global projects. The central Operations team is small which means that all team members support with co-leading development initiatives.
We are looking for you!
You are a dynamic professional with great passion for your field and to contribute to the company. You have an academic degree in a relevant field along with fluency in spoken and written English. You most have extensive expertise in Lean manufacturing as well as basic expertise in work safety, and its highly valued if you have experience from assembly manufacturing. It is also meritorious if you have previous experience of project management. We are looking for you - a person who desire to grow in the role, to create results and see opportunities with a positive outlook. You are dedicated, you dare to challenge, and you care about your colleagues. You have an inclusive style where you inspire and lift those around you and you foster collaboration with both internal and external stakeholders and partners.
We strongly believe that diverse backgrounds bring a diverse way of thinking that helps us drive better ideas, innovation, and execution. Accordingly, we always seek the broadest possible range of candidates. Join us and we will give you great opportunities for professional growth and development.
We can't wait to welcome you to our team!
Your application
Does this sound like the opportunity you been waiting for? Don't hesitate to apply as soon as possible. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position please contact Hiring Manager Anders Lunnbäck, VP Operations, at anders.lunnback@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partner - Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
What happens after you applied?
When the application date is due, we will review all applications. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be, or have been, invited for an initial interview. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
