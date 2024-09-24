Leader of Managed Service
2024-09-24
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 26461
Would you like to remain operations expert and make a first step towards leadership role? We are now looking for a Leader of Managed Service to be responsible together with a team of consultants for execution of model development solution.
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're creating an agile environment where we're harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Service Domain Credit Risk team. We add value by preparing data for our Credit Risk partners in order to develop models. As the Leader of Managed Services, you will closely collaborate with our EDC vendor who provide application management service.
What you'll be doing:
* Be responsible for pre-production as well as production batch job executions
* Supervise the EDC team that is contracted as part of the Managed Service contract
You'll join a diverse and dynamic team working from multiple locations. The role is based in Stockholm.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have ability to build a dedicated and performing team
* Lead by example
Your experience and background:
* Expert ITIL knowledge with at least 4 years' experience
* Expert SQL knowledge
* Good knowledge of Hadoop preferably Cloudera
* Good knowledge of IBM DataStage
* Good knowledge of regulatory reporting - at least 4 years' experience
* At least 3 years working in international setup with Managed Service about banking especially Finance and Risk
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 08/10/2024. For more information, you're welcome to contact Filip Grabowski at filip.grabowski@nordea.com
.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-08
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
Nordea Kontakt
