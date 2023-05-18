Leader of Electromobility Business initiatives & synergies
Volvo Business Services AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
At Volvo Group , we are proud to be on a super exciting journey to be ready and to meet our long-term targets to be 100% fossil free, 100% safe and 100% more productive. To get there, Our Electromobility Purchasing department grows, with a new team called "Strategic Development" aiming at coordinating and driving a number of matters at Group level. A new role has therefore been created, and we now look for 2 Leaders of Electromobility Business initiatives & synergies.
Maybe you are one of them?
Here in Volvo Group, we are absolutely convinced that Electromobility is a key piece of building a sustainable transport solution for the future. If we have been first out with complete ranges of Electric Commercial Vehicles in many of our applications, the journey only starts. We still are facing tremendous challenges where Purchasing has an absolute central role.
How to leverage synergies across our different Business Areas & Brands to continue operate from a position of Strength? Which are the right business models? Who are the right business partners?
As Leader of Electromobility Business initiatives and synergies, you will have the responsibility to provide recommendations to those questions. It will require that you build your own analysis & views as well as engage a certain number of Subject-matter experts across the organisation. You will also be responsible to communicate about alternatives & align decisions to the highest level of the Volvo Group.
In such an ambiguous and uncertain business environment it is the people who make the difference. It is important that you are a trusted leader and that you radiate passion when coordinating others and develop your business. We believe that someone that loves to work as a leader in a multicultural context with a high pace and that enjoys cooperating with various functions will also love and excel at this job.
What we absolutely need you to do
Act as a trusted leader within and outside your organization
Be an entrepreneur with the ownership mentality
Be proactive and handle ambiguities - we move too fast to be reactive
Influence the continuous improvement and our learning culture
Contribute to create your own space of operations
Speak up, influence and drive transformation to create positive change
Collaborate with internal stakeholder and other group functions to drive business results
The ticket to ride
Have a proven business experience and the ability to work with highly strategic business stakes
Be able to run a profitable lemonade stand
Have an inspiring leadership and be good at building relationships
Be able to deal with the issues that arise when navigating in unknown terrain
Communicate so everyone can understand what you're trying to say
We believe that you have an academic degree in engineering and/or business (or similar). We prefer you have an experience of leadership roles. We hope you are creative & driven. We know that you love to work with an ownership mentality and that you have a great interest in people.
Let's shape the world we want to live in. We have fun, we bring value and we work hard every day. Do you want to contribute to that atmosphere?
If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us!
Marion Chabrol - Head of Emob Strategic Development
Jenny Lilliehöök - HR Business Partner
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7794666