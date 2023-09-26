Leader for Christian University Student Groups
2023-09-26
Full-time
Must speak English
Must fundraise for this role
Vision & Purpose of Role: Help people find and follow Jesus and help strengthen the local church
Reports to: Team leader(s)
Relates to: International Sending Coordinator (ISC).
Skills and Abilities:
• Demonstrate a faith-filled learner's posture
• Dynamic determination, intellectual flexibility, godly character and resiliency
• Ability to partner and work collaboratively with others
Essential Responsibilities:
• Love the Lord by maintaining a consistent spiritual walk through a robust prayer life, regular study of God's Word, walking in the power of the Holy Spirit and fellowship with other believers.
• Love your team by following the norms established by your team and participating in required team activities set by team leaders.
• Learn a new culture by personally engaging with a process to build:
o Cultural adaptation by carrying a humble posture toward the culture in which you live.
o Language acquisition according to your Area requirements.
o Cultural competency by growing in your ability to navigate ethnically diverse settings, both on your team and in ministry.
• Launch and build movements of multiplying Christians:
o Take the initiative to share Christ with students within your scope.
o Engage in follow-up and mentorship with new Christians.
o Equip others so they are sent to launch and build movements of faithful Christians.
o Cast vision and invite others to participate with AgapeSverige.
• Line-up resources:
o Cultivate and maintain a healthy ministry partnership team.
o Partner with local churches & Christians to engage them in the vision.
• Communicate regularly with your team leader(s) and ISC and submit requested info.
o (e.g. statistics, financial reports, etc.) in a timely fashion.
• Complete required ministry training (e.g. CORE Training or in-country equivalent) within the timeframe given.
Desired Results:
• Build multiplying Christians who pioneer, launch, and grow student-led movements.
• Fruitfulness in evangelism, mentorship, and sending, with an emphasis on in-country and U.S. goals. Så ansöker du
