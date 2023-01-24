Leader Cybersecurity | Inter Ikea Technology Services AB
Are you a Cyber Specialist and someone who loves to solve puzzles and protect the things that matter most? Do you have a knack for spotting trends and finding creative solutions to complex problems? If so, then come join our cozy little cybersecurity team at IKEA! We're a group of bright, energetic individuals who are dedicated to making healthy and sustainable living more accessible and affordable for everyone. Perhaps this is your first time in a leadership role, well we can help you with that!
We are seeking a skilled and passionate Cybersecurity professional to complete our newly built Global Security Operations & Incident Response team at Inter IKEA. Reporting to the Group Manager, you will work with a team of cyber experts to enhance our security operations capabilities and drive initiatives to identify and manage cyber risks facing the IKEA value chain. This is a senior role that will enable you to deliver brilliant outcomes through coaching and mentoring, as well as being hands-on in working with the latest and greatest cyber solutions.
In this role, you will be responsible for enhancing several key capability areas, including: Threat Management, Incident Management, Vulnerability Management, Cyber Threat Intelligence, and Cyber Assurance. You will have the opportunity to work with a network of expertise across Inter IKEA, developing a comprehensive approach to security operations and building trusting relationships with stakeholders at all levels. There are no management responsibilities for this position.
We are seeking dynamic, experienced individuals who can lead cross-functional initiatives and represent Inter IKEA as an ambassador for our values and as a role model for fact-based business leadership.
To be successful in this role, you should have:
Around 4 years of experience specializing in Cybersecurity
Experience in one or more Security Operations areas (e.g. SOC, Vulnerability Management, Incident Management)
Strong foundational IT and Risk knowledge
Excellent English language skills, with the ability to communicate clearly to non-native audiences
A strategic mind, able to break down complex information, organize it, and present it clearly and engagingly
The ability to build trusting relationships and long-term partnerships with stakeholders at all levels
This is a full-time, hybrid working role that can be based in either Malmo. At IKEA we also see the power of being physically together for collaboration, dialogues and conversations. We believe in the power of human interactions; the informal chats, the energy, belonging and creativity generated by people being in the same place. Our approach is that we spend most of the time in the IKEA workplace with flexibility to work from home.
In this role, you will report to the Group Manager of Security Operations and Incident Response in Shared Data & Technology and work closely with Cybersecurity leaders across Inter IKEA Group to lead towards uniformity and commonality, contributing to the Inter IKEA security and privacy approach to secure IKEA in a connected value chain.
At Inter IKEA, we are committed to making healthy and sustainable choices affordable and accessible for all. We aim to create a better everyday life for the many through data, technology, retail, and home furnishing know-how. As part of our team, you will have the opportunity to help us innovate the future of life at home.
To apply, please send us your CV in English by the specified deadline on 7th February 2023. Cover letters are of course welcome but are not required.
IKEA Shared Data & Technology builds up, delivers, serves and supports shared data and technology for the IKEA value chain. Together we build a digital foundation to enable our core business partners and franchisees to work more efficiently and create a rewarding customer experience in an omnichannel world.
Another thing fuelling our success is our values-based culture. While we are unique individuals with endless differences, something we share is our commitment to lead by example, work together, find better ways and to get things done. We believe in life-long learning, where we all play a part in helping each other (and our business) grow.
We look forward to receiving your application and exploring the possibilities of working together to create long-term success for Inter IKEA.
