Lead Technical Safety Engineer

Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
LeadTechnical Safety Engineer
As the Lead Technical Safety Engineering for the H2GS Boden project, your role is critical in ensuring the safe and compliant operation of the project's assets. It is your responsibility to ensure that the design of all project facilities prioritizes safety and minimizes risks to staff, contractors, and the surrounding community. This involves working closely with the project's engineering contractors and equipment vendors to review and validate the safety aspects of the design. You will define safety standards for the project, taking into account applicable regulatory requirements and industry best practices. These standards will serve as guidelines for all project stakeholders, including the engineering team, contractors, and vendors.
Responsibilities:
Mapping Regulatory Requirements: You will work closely with regulatory bodies and third-party specialists to identify and understand the specific regulatory requirements relevant to the H2GS Boden project. This includes staying updated on safety regulations and guidelines, interpreting their implications for the project, and effectively communicating these requirements to all stakeholders.
Stakeholder Communication: A key aspect of your role is to ensure that all stakeholders, including the engineering team, contractors, vendors, and regulatory bodies, are aware of the safety requirements and standards. You will facilitate effective communication channels to disseminate safety information, address concerns, and resolve any compliance issues that may arise.
Compliance Assurance: You will establish a clear system for ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and safety standards. This involves assigning clear ownership for each requirement and establishing mechanisms for regular monitoring, inspections, and audits. You will work closely with the project's Head of Engineering to ensure that all requirements are met and maintained throughout the project's lifecycle.
By effectively carrying out these key responsibilities, you will contribute to the successful delivery of a safe and legally compliant asset that protects the well-being of workers and the surrounding community for years to come.
Qualifications:
Engineering degree, MSc, in a relevant discipline.
At least ten years experience in large scale industrial projects (50 MUSD+) and/or site experience (steel mill, mining, paper mill, utilities generation, petrochemicals, refinery etc.), with a minimum of four years in technical safety related role.
Experience in HAZID, HAZOP, SIL assessments, Occupational safety, Hazards and Effects management.
Experience with hydrogen system is a big plus.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
