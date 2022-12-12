Lead Software Engineer to Open infra
2022-12-12
In this role, you get the opportunity to work with a bunch of the latest technologies to revolutionize Open infra's products. If you want to drive projects from the beginning, working with both hands-on developing and as Lead Software Engineer, don't hesitate to apply!
About the job
Open infra is looking for a Lead Software Engineer who wants to work in a broad role with both hardware and software and own the entire process around the functions of the products. You are going to be employed by Open infra, which is one of Scandinavia's largest infrastructures for digital communication, but you will also work with Gardio 's products since they are owned by Open infra. Therefore, you will also come into contact with exciting products within home alarm and camera surveillance.
Thus, we are looking for skilled developers to take them through this journey, by being creative and coming up with new ideas as well as solving complex technical problems.
You will be part of a team of around ten developers working full-stack, but the weight on backend or frontend in the role is according to your preferences. The office is located in Stockholm but it 's possible to work full time remote.
Job Responsibilities:
As a Lead Software Engineer you are working with the whole process surrounding the products, from figuring out how a function will look like to developing a finished product. This role can be shaped based on your previous background. You will mainly use the following tech stack and methods:
• MapBox/ SignalR
• Typescript / Javascript / C#
• PostgreSQL/ PostGIS/ Cosmos DB
• Event sourcing / Event driven architecture
Job Requirements:
• Knowledge in programming from education or previous work experience.
• Fluent in English or Swedish
It is considered a merit if you have experience from the mentioned tech stach above, but not a requirement for this position. We understand that you do not know everything from the beginning - but you must have a will to learn and a strong passion to work with modern technology!
Information
Start: According to agreement
Location: The HQ is in Solna, Stockholm, but it 's possible to work full time remote
Job type: Full-time
