Lead Software Engineer
2024-07-05
LumenRadio is a high-tech company with the vision of replacing all cables in the world. We have been leading the wireless transformation within the lighting industry since 2008, where our technology today is being used every day in productions ranging from the largest movie productions in Hollywood to large evens such as the Coachella festival and the Eurovision Song Contest. Our patented technology provide unprecedented reliability for the most business-critical applications and our products are now also being used in building automation solutions, heavy industry applications, street lighting as well as indoor lighting control for commercial buildings.
About thePlatforms team
The Platforms team at LumenRadio consists ofdedicated engineers, laying astable foundation for LumenRadio's product portfolio. The teamselects, refines and develops technology into a platform used by our product development teams. Taking on a strategictechnical responsibility ranging from hardware to software, the teamensure the future development of our tech stack and products. The Platforms team is responsible for developing our proprietary embedded OS and low-powernetwork stack Mira. We proudly claim that Mira is the world's most reliable and energy-efficient mesh network, made possible by our patented technology for adaptive frequency hopping.Your future
We are currently seeking a LeadSoftware Engineer to contribute to the future development of MiraOS and the software within the Platforms team. Youwill play a crucial role in LumenRadios future roadmaps by contributing with architectural expertise andinvestigation of new technical opportunities. Your recommendations will influence both our technology as well as our way of working.
In this role, you will not only develop high-quality embedded software but also take on technical leadership responsibilities, such as breaking down requirements, facilitating meetings, and prioritizing day-to-day tasks for the software team, among other tasks.
In short, you will:
Contribute to the technical architecture and lead high-level design decisions in collaboration with a development team and product management.
Conduct technical research and monitor technological development for potential exploitation.
Work closely with product management to break down requirements into epics/stories.
Develop embedded C-code for LumenRadio's products and platforms.
Design and implement tests in appropriate environments.
Collaborate withina team of developers and contribute to improving our agile processes.
About you
We are looking for a technical leaderwith strongself-leadership andsense of responsibility. We believe you are pragmaticand possessthe ability to handle complex information andsystems in a holistic manner, considering variousimplications and stakeholders while prioritizing different requirements. You are a doer capable of translating strategic decisions into actions.To succeed in the role, we believe you have:
A B.Sc or M.Sc in computer science, electrical engineering or a related field.
Previous experience in managing architecture for embedded products/platforms.
Experience with low-level embedded C programming and toolchains.
Basic understanding of wireless technology and RF.
Basic understanding of network stacks and the OSI-model.
Experience with CI/CD and test infrastructure involving hardware in the loop.
5+ years of relevant experience.
Our tech stack
Whatever OS and editor that make you productive
Arm-gcc, git, GNU make, python
Robot Framework, GitLab and GitLab CI
Our own meshing network stack MiraMesh: UDP
IPv6
RPL mesh routing
6LoWPAN
Bluetooth radios
Diversity and culture
We are on a mission to replace all cables in the world, and we are looking for you who share our passion for cutting-edge technology! We value diversity and welcome different-minded professionals who are committed to our ambitious goals. We warmly welcome and encourage job applications from people of all backgrounds and genders.
If you need any adjustments to support you with your application, just let us know by emailing nelly.bertilsson@lumenradio.com
.
Our Benefits
We offer good job security through agreements and insurance, paid parental leave, holiday leave, and attractive pension plans
Yearly health allowance - For your physical activity and well-being
Yearly personal development allowance - For your brain and creativity
Free access to the gym in the same building
Flexible working hours
Not to mention our coffee club, lunch run, "Among Us" tournaments, and much more!
More information
This is a full-time position at our Head Office in Gothenburg. In this position, you will report to our CTO,Johannes Arvidsson, and responsible recruiter is Nelly Bertilsson.Don't hesitate to reach out to nelly.bertilsson@lumenradio.com
if you have any questions.
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-22
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lumenradio AB
(org.nr 556761-7492), https://lumenradio.com/ Arbetsplats
LumenRadio Kontakt
Nelly Bertilsson nelly.bertilsson@lumenradio.com 0704031369 Jobbnummer
8790060