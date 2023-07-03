Lead Software Engineer
Northvolt AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-07-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Borlänge
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Are you the future of energy?
Our mission is to bring on a brighter future fuelled by recyclable, rechargeable batteries made from renewable energy. It's an extraordinary venture, currently involving thousands of people from different countries, cultures, and backgrounds.
We are looking for Lead Software Engineer to join us in the digital team at Revolt!
Northvolt Revolt has an exciting job offer for a Lead Software Engineer in the field of battery recycling to join our passionate team in Västerås. In joining us you will play an important part in building one of the first large-scale European battery recycling facilities. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free and resource-efficient society.
As a Lead Software Engineer, you will be responsible for leading the design, development, and implementation of cutting-edge software solutions that drive our mission. You will collaborate with many teams at Northvolt, mentor junior engineers, and provide technical expertise to guide projects from concept to completion.
The person we are looking for is goal-oriented, passionate, creative, curious, and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organisation requires and values great self-discipline and natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, a sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour.
Skills & Requirements
Key responsibilities include but are not limited t o:
Architect and develop solutions to complex problems.
Design, develop, test, deploy, maintain, and improve the software.
Drive cross-collaboration and execution of projects across multiple teams.
Mentor and train peers on design techniques and coding standards.
Cultivate innovation within the team and the organization.
We believe that you have :
The skill to understand complex problems and develop maintainable software solutions for them.
Experience with programming languages like Go, Java, Python, C, and C++ as well as algorithms and data structures. Bonus points for Go experience. Otherwise, we will teach you.
Experience with HTTP, networking, git, Docker, Linux, API design and a cloud platform.
Experience in working in multi-cultural teams and leading them.
Interest in the manufacturing industry.
Proficient English skills in both speaking and writing. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt AB
(org.nr 559015-8894)
Alströmergatan 20 (visa karta
)
112 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7933526