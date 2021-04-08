Lead Software Engineer - Northmill Bank AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

What's in it for you?Be part of building a Swedish neobank aiming to improve everyone's financial life, by offering relevant and personalized banking services built on intelligence.We use the latest technology to develop safe, smart and user-friendly products for our customers. They are the sole reason why we do what we do. We have been cloud-only since 2013 and are working with microservice infrastructure (serverless technology). We are a product company where technology is the driver to create smarter banking products. On a daily basis, we solve advanced challenges using cloud-based solutions, which we know have a real impact on the products and end-users. Over 50% of our people are working within tech.Tech wizards - your colleagues!You will get a bunch of friendly, driven, and nerdy colleagues! It's a big part of our success story. In addition to endless interest in innovative technologies, consumer credits, IT security, and data, we are experts in everything from football, dogs, Nintendo, interior design, technology, and more. You will also enjoy fun stuff like daily breakfasts, education forums, and social events in our brand new office with an astonishing view over Stockholm city. Our people deserve the very best and that is why it is extra fun that our office has been named the nicest office in Stockholm, and the 4th in all of Sweden!The scope of your roleChallenging an entire industry and building a great company requires a lot of things. Guts, dedication, big visions, a mentality to get things done. Yet, there's one thing that is more important than all of this - brilliant people. Just like yourself.We have a clear vision and high goals for the future. You will play an important role in order for us to reach that vision. As a Lead Software Engineer, you will have a key role in the organization to impact the growth. Primarily, you will lead the development of modern financial applications together with your brilliant colleagues.You will have a great impact on our products by working closely together with the business and our customers. We are working in a cloud native environment. Previous experience with public cloud is not a must have, but will be a big advantage. We offer you an amazing workplace with a great work environment of brilliant and humble colleagues. You will learn tons of stuff, get inspired and most likely feel challenged. We are a flat organization looking for people who are better than ourselves (and we're got damn brilliant). Northmill is a long-term player with organic growth and profitability since day one.Who are you?Obviously, you have a genuine interest in software development. But we think you're a creative and curious person who likes to put your nose into other departments business, to gain more knowledge and learn some new tricks. Since we're always on the lookout to gain new knowledge ourselves we think it's a necessary character trait to have. After all, we are changing the thousand year old industry of Banking and curiosity lies within our culture. That's why we think you have the same mindset as we do, and are ridiculously excited to read about the latest tech trends and are used to working in an agile environment. Because things change and happen fast, and we must adapt quickly to new circumstances. The best case scenario is where we create the change and others must follow.Like us, you also love to write high-quality code and do not hesitate to share your thoughts on various solutions. Or inform us about any kind of problem that might occur. As you might have understood by now, we're looking for a team player, because there's no I in Team. Since we are a multicultural neobank, English is the required language (except C#).You bring:Commercial experience in creating web/mobile applicationsExperience developing applications using the .Net/C# stackKnowledge of software engineering best practices (code reviews, CI/CD, testing/test automation)Familiar with Web services/web APIExperience in working with SQL databasesExperience to Agile development methodologiesExperience in building and leading a team of developersIt would be amazing if you got:Experience in designing architecture of technical solutionsFamiliarity with Amazon AWS or Microsoft Azure platformsExperience with NoSQL databasesBachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics or a related fieldNorthmill is a tech-bank with the vision of simplifying everyone's financial life. Founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 2006, we develop customer-centric and accessible products that help everyone save money and time. Northmill has 200 000 customers and 145 employees, with over 50 percent working with IT, in three countries.