Lead Simulation Engineer, Battery Systems
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2023-10-20
We're determined to shape the world we live in for a sustainable tomorrow. Are you also passionate to drive the acceleration of Volvo Groups' next generation, best-in class Energy Storage Systems?
Then this is your chance, come join our journey to shape tomorrow's society.
Volvo Group Electromobility is seeking a Lead Simulation Engineer to join our collaborative and dynamic Energy Storage team. Is it you? Then apply now!
What do we do?
A key component within Volvo Electromobility electrified powertrain is the Energy Storage System. At our section, we are accountable for the lifecycle management of the complete Energy Storage System, from market analysis via advanced engineering throughout product development into the maintenance phase. We work on cutting-edge battery systems electromobility projects and believe that great innovations come through cooperation and are always there to give a helping hand when needed.
Welcome to a team unified by an important mission, great ideas, fun, diversity, and inclusiveness. Our colleagues are - and will always be - the most important part of the story. Each colleague truly matters and plays an important role in our journey.
Volvo Group Electromobility is seeking a talented Simulation Engineer to join our collaborative and dynamic Battery Systems team in Gothenburg. As a Simulation Engineer, you will be responsible for developing and optimizing simulation models for Electrical Storage System, with a specific focus on battery system modeling.
Main Responsibilities:
Develop and optimize simulation models for Electrical Storage System, emphasizing battery systems.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams in a flat organizational structure to integrate simulation models into the electromobility system development process .Contribute to the roadmap and continuous improvement of simulation models. Work closely with colleagues to ensure accurate representation of battery behavior and performance.
Collaborate on the development of Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) and Software-in-the-Loop (SIL) models for battery systems
Required Skills:
Automotive or Electrical System Simulation: In-depth knowledge and experience in leading and simulating automotive or electrical systems, with a focus on lithium-ion battery systems.
HIL and SIL: Proficiency in developing and utilizing Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) and Software-in-the-Loop (SIL) models for testing and validation purposes.
Matlab/Simulink: Strong command over Matlab/Simulink for the development and implementation of simulation models.
Good knowledge of lithium-ion battery systems: Understanding the principles, behavior, and characteristics of lithium-ion battery systems.
Extensive experience in Battery simulation: Proven track record of working on Electrical Storage System simulation projects, specifically in battery system modeling and simulation.
Electrical simulation of battery system (including cell and pack): Expertise in simulating the electrical behavior and performance of battery systems, considering cell and pack levels.
Circuit and control theory background: Strong foundation in circuit theory and control theory principles, applicable to battery system simulation.
Required Experience:
Minimum of 5 years of experience in Electrical Storage System simulation, specifically in battery system modeling and simulation.
Strong background in electrical simulation of battery systems, including cell and pack levels.
Experience in system modeling with Simulink.
Master's degree or PhD in Engineering Physics or Electrical Engineering or equivalent .
Collaborative Team Environment: At Volvo AB, we foster a collaborative and inclusive work culture where flat team structures promote effective collaboration and communication. We value individuals who thrive in such an environment and actively contribute to team success.
Inclusive Workplace: We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace. We believe that a variety of perspectives leads to better innovation and problem-solving. We encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds, regardless of race, gender, disability, age, religion, sexual orientation, or other protected status.
If you are a skilled Simulation Engineer with five years of experience in Battery Systems simulation, battery modeling, and a passion for advancing electromobility, we invite you to apply with your resume and cover letter. Join us in driving the future of sustainable transportation in a collaborative team environment.
Hiring Manager. Christophe Maillet, christophe.maillet@volvo.com
