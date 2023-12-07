Lead Senior Software Engineer - Frontend
Carrier Pigeon AB / Datajobb / Lidköping Visa alla datajobb i Lidköping
2023-12-07
, Götene
, Skara
, Vara
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Carrier Pigeon AB i Lidköping
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
In our frontend team, we're at the forefront of technology, primarily cloud native web based applications in a Open source software setting. Our team comprises professionals, offering you the chance to collaborate with exceptionally talented and dedicated colleagues. Expect to work with cutting-edge technology in a small and fast company.
We utilize AI/ML, and would appreciate it if you have an interest in and an understanding of this technology.
At Duva, we believe that staying one step ahead requires quicker results and reduced complexity. That's why we maintain small, trusted teams with fewer restrictions and no middle management. This sets us apart, making us not just better, but different.
About the Role
As a Lead Senior Software Engineer in our frontend team, you'll be entrusted with the responsibility for all our end-user experiences. In close collaboration with your team, consisting of three other frontend engineers, your mandate is to lead your team while working closely with product owners to exceed customer expectations. This role doesn't involve traditional management duties, which are handled by the CEO; rather, your role is to be the senior leader for your team.
You'll have the opportunity to share your knowledge with highly driven colleagues eager to learn and improve. We build our frontends with a stack that typically includes TypeScript, Vue or React and Tailwind CSS or PostCSS.
At Duva, you'll have the unique opportunity to be a key player in our small team of 15 incredibly talented colleagues, a dynamic that has been our strength since the beginning 14 years ago.
This position is based in Lidköping, where our headquarter is located. While remote work is a part of our routine (even pre-covid), we convene for a team meeting at the office every Friday morning. We also have office spaces in Gothenburg and Skövde. This position requires you to be very present in the office and available to the team.
Your Profile
We're looking for candidates with several years of experience in frontend development, particularly with HTML, CSS & JavaScript, and experience in team leadership. Experience with Vue, Strapi, accessibility, UX and design is a plus.
Your Application
We only accept applications through e-mail to jobs@duva.se
and will conduct interviews continuously. The position may be filled before the application deadline. If you have any questions, please e-mail jobs@duva.se
.
We warmly welcome your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31
E-post: jobs@duva.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Carrier Pigeon AB
(org.nr 556809-7280), https://duva.se
Fabriksgatan 4 (visa karta
)
531 30 LIDKÖPING Arbetsplats
Carrier Pigeon AB Jobbnummer
8315009