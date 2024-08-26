Lead Recruiter Maandag Nordics - Västerås
2024-08-26
At Maandag®, we work hard every day to connect people with jobs they are passionate about. These are jobs that match their skills, ambitions, and preferences, allowing them to utilize and develop their talents while offering sufficient challenge and variety. We strive to place people in environments that are inclusive, diverse, and socially engaging. This way, they bring fresh energy to the workplace every day, and are eager to tackle challenges. Because when people love their work, they always look forward to Monday.
Starting from April 2024, we opened our first branch in Stockholm, with focus on IT professional interim placements, similar to our operations in the Netherlands.
Following the opening of Stockholm, we quickly moved forward with establishing offices in Luleå, Skellefteå, Umeå, and Västerås. We are now looking for a Lead Recruiter to help us grow in these regions.
As a Lead Recruiter, you will play a key role in building and leading new teams of Recruiters and Account Managers across Sweden. You'll work closely with us to establish these teams, starting from the ground up, with growth dependent on how quickly you can scale the teams. It's a thrilling challenge that will require both strategic thinking and hands-on leadership.
Moreover, experience in international recruitment is crucial, as Maandag sources talented professionals from across Europe to match with our clients. You'll have the exciting opportunity to shape the future of our presence in Sweden and beyond.
Maandag® is a major player in the Dutch Staffing scene with over 46 branches in 4 countries and over 700 colleagues. In Sweden, we are new, making it imperative for our new colleague to embrace the challenge of building everything from scratch. As a Lead Recruiter, you will be engaged in hiring IT professionals and fulfilling the vacancies at our clients, internal recruitment (because you'll want to build your own team), and responsible for establishing a thriving office. Will it be challenging? Absolutely!
Of course, there are rewarding aspects too!
A unique opportunity to be part of the launch of Maandag IT Nordics.
A good work-life balance.
30 vacation leave.
A competitive salary with a monthly bonus scheme.
Pension? That's covered too.
You are accountable for your own success. When things progress positively, your team expands, and you gradually shift from being hands-on to focusing more on guiding and directing the team.
The opportunity to be entrepreneurial within a company, supported by a financially strong and stable organization like Maandag®. Working in a small business environment backed by a large, financially strong corporation!
Who's our ideal Lead Recruiter?
Enthusiasm for leading and managing creative projects, coupled with a strong entrepreneurial spirit that drives success in business ventures.
An adept recruiter who enjoys crafting recruitment strategies, actively engaging in hands-on work, and possesses a proven track record of enhancing recruitment teams.
Solid understanding of business operations, coupled with the ability to build and nurture a wide professional network within the Stockholm region, particularly in the fields of IT or Finance.
Experience in international recruitment is crucial.
Bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification in a relevant field.
Minimum of 3 years of experience specifically in recruitment and staffing, with a focus on IT staffing, ideally within the Stockholm market.
There's much more to discuss, and I'd be happy to provide additional details in a call! Would you be interested in scheduling one? You can also send met your resume to Rafael.vandervelden@maandag.nl
or just give me a call 0031-636186275. Så ansöker du
