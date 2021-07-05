Lead Quantitative Risk Developer to Risk Modelling Team - Nasdaq Stockholm AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Lead Quantitative Risk Developer to Risk Modelling Team
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-07-05

Nasdaq Clearing is now looking for a Lead Quantitative Developer to join the Risk Management team in the Nasdaq Stockholm office. Nasdaq Clearing is a multi-asset derivatives clearinghouse covering commodity, equity and fixed income products. The major risks involved in the clearing business are counterparty risk, market risk, liquidity risk and operational risk.

With this position we offer

The Risk Management department aims for intra-team knowledge sharing across markets and tasks, and here, you will have the possibility to reach in-depth knowledge of all the inherent risks of Nasdaq Clearing. You will, from time-to-time, work closely with specialists from various teams within Nasdaq Clearing such as Risk Operations, Credit Risk, Business Development, Operations and Technology. This is an amazing opportunity to gain a thorough understanding of the derivatives clearing business.

This role will be part of the Nasdaq Clearing Risk Modelling team. The team is responsible for the development and validation of the financial risk framework and models used by the clearinghouse. It currently consists of around 8 members, with a mix of quantitative analysts and dedicated software developers.

Your role and responsibilities:

In this role, you will:

Lead, as well as participate, in a small agile group of developers responsible for developing and maintaining the risk management teams end user developed application framework.

Together with product owners and other stakeholders, plan and lead the production of applications

Act as a mentor and guide within the Risk Management team in regards to software development

Enhance the agile development process

Plan the work with product owners and other stakeholders

Mentoring within software development

Develop .NET client-server applications, including related databases, used by the risk management team.

We expect you to have:

Masters degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related technical discipline with a focus on software development.

5 years of experience or more working in a similar role.

Proficiency in one or more object-oriented programming languages like Java or C#

Experience working with relational databases

3 years of experience or more working with agile methodologies like test driven development and Scrum

Excellent language skills in written and spoken English.

Analytical skills and self-motivation

It would be great if you have

Experience as a lead in an agile environment

Experience working with .NET Entity Framework and C#

Experience working with SQL Server databases

Experience using Atlassian JIRA and Confluence

Does this sound like you?

This is a permanent position located in Stockholm. As the selection process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.

Come as you are

Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information, and public company services. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, about our business visit business.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable law.

Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/86509764

