Lead QA Engineer
2023-12-14
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, the UK, China and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our products.
We are looking for an experienced Lead QA Engineer to join our R&D department in Stockholm:
In this position, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality of our products by focusing on components and services that are shared between several software products. You will be working as part of the Stockholm R&D department, where you will collaborate with different software engineering teams. We believe that you are a team player, likes to mentor colleagues with less experience and are able to work independently with minimal oversight.
This position will be focused primarily on working with desktop applications running on a Windows platform and will involve designing and implementing quality assurance practices for our current and future products.
The role includes:
Defining, developing and deploying quality assurance initiatives for different software applications with a focus on their shared services and components.
Execution of regression testing, integration testing, performance testing and other non-functional testing.
Making sure that products of exceptional quality are delivered, aligned with business objectives and with agreed design guidelines.
Collaborating and working closely with product development teams and coaching them to ensure quality of their solutions.
Helping teams to automate their new and existing test procedures.
Participating in the agile development process.
We are looking for someone with:
Bachelor's degree in Computer/Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or related field
7+ years' experience in Quality Assurance and Software Testing
Strong knowledge of Software Quality Assurance best practices and methodologies
Experience in QA Automation
Agile mindset and experience working with CI/CD practices
Good organizational and team player skills
Good English communication skills and the ability to speak both to technical and non-technical audiences
Experience working with Azure DevOps build and release pipelines is a bonus
Experience using a test management system, preferably TestRail is bonus
Experience working with version control systems, such as Git is preferred.
Next step:
Please address your questions to Mikaela Nilsson (mikaela.nilsson@tobiidynavox.com
) and submit your resume (only in English) or LinkedIn profile through our website. We're looking forward to your application!
Tobii Dynavox values equality of opportunity, human dignity, and racial/ethnic and cultural diversity. Tobii Dynavox does not discriminate against individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, or national or ethnic origin.
