(Lead) Project Manager with focus on Cost Management - Finspång
2025-04-09
Are you an experienced Project or Cost Manager with a Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) background, looking for your next challenge in a dynamic and innovative environment? Join our growing team in Sweden and bring your entrepreneurial mindset to shape the future of construction.
With projects across Sweden, you can be based at our Stockholm office and contribute to a major project in Finspång, where you will work closely with our project manager and report directly to the Head of Real Estate.
We particularly welcome candidates with experience in MEP installations, technical building services, or managing large-scale engineering systems, especially within industrial or high-tech environments.
With a preference for candidates residing in or near Finspång (Linköping, Norrköping, Örebro), this role offers the opportunity to be at the heart of a key project while benefiting from our international expertise and support
Your Tasks:
Steering the project management of construction projects / developments from inception to completion, with a strong focus on MEP systems and technical building services.
Responsibility for defined project goals (timings, costs, and quality) and for the implementation with the design team of cost-effective concepts and solutions
Supervision of contractors site activities, in particular MEP contractor activities on-site
Lead meetings and consult our customers in all respects
Create precise cost analyses and budget forecasts for our projects in various sector to ensure financial framework conditions
Assess change order requests and additional cost applications to ensure the economic viability of our projects, particularly related to MEP installations and technical systems.
Develop detailed reports and provide strategic advice to our project developers to promote optimal financial decisions, especially regarding MEP investments and long-term operational costs
Your Profile:
A completed master's degree in civil engineering, architecture, construction management, or similar
Professional experience in project management, with a strong understanding of tenant fit-outs, relocations, or real estate development.
Ability to inspire confidence, build strong relationships, and deal with your team, clients, and contractors at all levels in a proactive way
Knowledge of ABK and other applicable regulations in the industry
Excellent Swedish and English skills
International work experience and intercultural competence are a plus
Whilst not essential, it's desirable for candidates to have experience or possess a strong interest in cost management and financial control in construction projects.
We offer
Benefiting from the diverse knowledge and expertise of our international colleagues and collaboration
We promote your professional and personal development through individual training and further education at the Drees & Sommer Academy
Our Digital Health Weeks promote both mental and physical health with expert talks and tips
We promote sustainable mobility with a public transport allowance
Regular team breakfasts and other team events are an important factor to enhance collaboration and keeping the spirit up!
In addition to the statutory regulations, we support the compatibility of work and family with the possibility of individual agreements on flexible work
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-09
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Drees & Sommer Sverige AB
https://www.dreso.com/nordic/
Medborgarplatsen 25 (visa karta
)
118 72 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9276095