Lead Project Manager - Data Centre Construction
The Lead Project Manager will manage large scale construction projects for clients and assist in making sure the projects are delivered on time, within budget and to the satisfaction of the client and all stakeholders. The Lead Project Manager will be responsible for monitoring the day-to-day activities in the field, managing and coordinating the flow of information and reporting and tracking issues arising from progress, quality and safety. The successful candidate will be client facing with proven communication and organisational skills.
Role and Responsibilities:
• Assist delivery of a wide range of projects
• Assist in preparation for meetings, chairing and recording all minutes
• Attend and monitor meetings and escalate any issues that may arise
• Implement project procedures and use reasonable endeavours to ensure that this procedure is always observed
• Assist in the change management process
• Assist the implementation of all key project processes to support the project's delivery and monitor these processes, reporting and making recommendations to the client team
• Take regular site walks to promote and observe safety and progress, report and track any corrective actions through to timely completion
• Regularly conduct site inspections and obtain progress and quality reports
• Monitor site works, record and report non-conforming work and drive the team for follow up, preventative and close out actions
• Assist in the review and assessment of proposed variations in the works and of any actual or anticipated delays to the progress of the works
• Assist in the handover plan, monitor and track the preparation of documentation
• Coordinate with the client team, consultant team and the contractor on all snagging activities, including the schedule and stakeholder engagement
Desired Experience and Education:
• Experience working in a PM role on data centre project(s)
• Degree qualified in Project Management, Engineering, Quantity Surveying or similar construction related discipline
• Chartered or seeking Chartered Project Manager status
• The ideal candidate will be results-driven, self-motivated and resourceful with excellent client relationship skills Så ansöker du
