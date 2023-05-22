Lead Product Owner
As Lead Product Owner you will be part of Ikano Bank's Digital organization creating user friendly digital capabilities for the many people by unlocking the full potential of our co-workers, partners and customers.
At Ikano Bank, we create possibilities for a better living by providing banking and financial services for the many. We do it with different perspectives, natural curiosity and long-term focus. A unique chance for greater responsibility and future opportunities. Let's achieve great things together!
Lead Product Owner has a key role in the success of product delivery in the Agile Release Train (ART). The role is part of the ART Leadership team and responsible for maximizing overall value delivered by the ART. You work closely with Product Managers, Architects and Release Train Engineers to understand product vision, ART capacity and build ART roadmap. You are responsible to build and manage the ART backlog and work closely with the POs in the ART to align on priorities and committed objectives.
Key responsibilities
• Help to drive product development to build end-to-end solutions
• Be part of the ART Leadership Team
• Own, manage and prioritise the ART backlog
• Prepare and participate in PI planning
• Prioritize between incidents and improvements
• Manage cross-ART dependencies
• Keep track of progress for ongoing PI, from scope perspective
• Understand and provide input to the PI Roadmap
• Coach and support POs in ART - align priorities and ways of working
• Understand pain points and problems, and address them in a timely fashion
• Establish and monitor ART effectiveness metrics
• Take an active part in the PO Community of Practice
Key Qualifications
• 3-5 years experience as Product Owner or Product Manager within financial services industry
• Experience and knowledge of agile frameworks, preferably SAFe
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Excellent communication and coaching skills
• Strong stakeholder management skills
We offer you
This position is more than what meets the eye. You will get the chance to push boundaries and influence your daily work. All as part of a caring and open culture where we live our values, work hard, have fun and operate with a long-term perspective. Because here opportunities arise, and growth follows.
Are you the one for Ikano?
We want our customers, partners and co-workers to choose us for what we stand for, what we deliver and how we deliver it. Three basic values guide our work: common sense and simplicity, working together, and daring to be different. These values should feel natural to you.
Join us now - together we will find a better way
This position is fulltime employment, located in Malmö. We continuously evaluate candidates and therefore will close the position when role is filled. Please note that we are unable to accept applications via email.
About us
Ikano Bank offers simple and fair savings and loan products for consumers, sales support services for retailers, and leasing and factoring solutions for businesses. Ikano Bank has a presence in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the UK, Poland, Germany and Austria. Ikano Bank is part of Ikano Group, who is an international group of companies operating in the areas of banking, insurance, production, real estate and retail. At Ikano, our vision is to create possibilities for better living. We do this by working together to create simple and meaningful solutions based on fair terms that bring value to our customers. Ikano Group was established in 1988 and is owned by the Kamprad family. Ersättning
