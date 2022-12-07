Lead Product Owner - Core Banking
Ikano Bank Ab (publ) / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2022-12-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikano Bank Ab (publ) i Malmö
, Lund
, Älmhult
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Ikano Bank's Digital organization is on an exciting transformation journey to advance our mindsets, ways of working and solutions. Our vision is to establish user friendly digital capabilities for the many people by unlocking the full potential of our coworkers and partners.
At Ikano Bank, we create possibilities for a better living by providing banking and financial services for the many. We do it with different perspectives, natural curiosity and long-term focus. A unique chance for greater responsibility and future opportunities. Let's achieve great things together!
Lead Product Owner has a key role in the success of product delivery in the Agile Release Train (ART). The role is part of the ART Leadership team and responsible for maximizing overall value delivered by the ART. You work closely with PMs, Architects and RTEs to understand product vision, ART capacity and build ART roadmap. You are responsible to build and manage the ART backlog and work closely with the POs in the ART to align on priorities and committed objectives.
The Core Banking ART secures the data management and file transfer capabilities - ART responsibilities span from data sourcing, warehouse, analytics to provisioning data required for regulatory reporting as well as incoming/outgoing file transfers covering payments, collections and general ledger formats.
Key responsibilities
• Help to drive product development to build end-to-end solutions
• Be part of the ART Leadership Team
• Own, manage and prioritise the ART backlog
• Prepare and participate in PI planning
• Prioritize between incidents and improvements
• Manage cross-ART dependencies
• Keep track of progress for ongoing PI, from scope perspective
• Understand and provide input to the PI Roadmap
• Coach and support POs in ART - align priorities and ways of working
• Understand pain points and problems, and address them in a timely fashion
• Establish and monitor ART effectiveness metrics
• Take an active part in the PO Community of Practice
Key Qualifications
• 3-5 years experience as Product Owner or Product Manager within financial services industry
• Experience and knowledge of agile frameworks, preferably SAFe
• Data management experience
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Excellent communication and coaching skills
• Strong stakeholder management skills
We offer you
This position is more than what meets the eye. You will get the chance to push boundaries and influence your daily work. All as part of a caring and open culture where we live our values, work hard, have fun and operate with a long-term perspective. Because here opportunities arise, and growth follows.
Are you the one for Ikano?
We want our customers, partners and co-workers to choose us for what we stand for, what we deliver and how we deliver it. Three basic values guide our work: common sense and simplicity, working together, and daring to be different. These values should feel natural to you.
Join us now - together we will find a better way
This position is fulltime employment, located in Malmö. We will evaluate candidates on a continuous basis and therefore the recruitment may close prior to last application date. position when role is filled. Please note that we are unable to accept applications via email.
About Ikano Bank AB (publ)
Ikano Bank creates possibilities for better living by offering simple, fair and affordable services, enabling a healthy economy for the many people. Our offer includes savings and loan products for consumers, sales support services for retailers, and leasing and factoring solutions for businesses. We conduct business in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the UK, Poland, Germany and Austria. Ikano Bank is a part of the Ikano Group who owns 51 % of Ikano Bank. Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer representing about 90% of IKEA retail sales and operates IKEA sales channels under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V., owns the remaining 49 % of the Bank. Ikano Bank's head office is located in Malmö, Sweden and the company is registered in Älmhult, Sweden where the business was once founded. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikano Bank AB (publ)
(org.nr 516406-0922) Arbetsplats
Ikano Bank AB Sweden Jobbnummer
7239168