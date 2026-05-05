Lead Product Engineer TitanX Linköping
Idax People AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Linköping
2026-05-05
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Idax People AB i Linköping
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Interested in taking the lead in product development in a technically advanced and evolving environment? TitanX is strengthening its R&D organization and is now looking for a Lead Product Engineer to drive development from concept to series production.
TitanX is a global manufacturing and development company within the automotive industry, specializing in cooling solutions for commercial vehicles. The products are critical for ensuring performance and reliability.
This is a role for someone who wants to combine technical leadership with hands-on involvement in the day-to-day work, and contribute to building effective ways of working in a global and cross-functional environment.
The role As a Lead Product Engineer, you will take overall responsibility for a defined product portfolio and act as product owner in development projects. You will drive technical development from concept through prototyping to series production, with responsibility for functionality, quality and key technical decisions.
You will work closely with customers to turn their requirements into practical technical solutions, balancing performance, cost and manufacturability. You will collaborate closely with production, project management and global specialist teams. A key part of the role is the ability to interpret and break down technical requirements and develop concepts that can be costed, quoted and realized in production.
Key responsibilities include:
Driving development projects from concept to industrialization
Acting as the design owner and making technical decisions related to product function and risk
Analyzing and translating customer requirements into technical solutions
Ensuring designs are viable from both manufacturing and cost perspectives
Collaborating closely with production to manage deviations and ensure progress
Working with global analysis teams (CFD/FEA) and defining analysis needs
Contributing to RFQs and technical input in early project phases
You will become a key part of the team, with increasing responsibility as you grow into the role.
Your profile You have a broad technical background and enjoy combining hands-on engineering with overall responsibility. You take initiative, make decisions and drive progress, even when not all information is available from the outset.
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
A degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field, or equivalent work experience
At least 5 years of experience in product development
Experience leading technical work, for example as a Lead Engineer or similar
Solid understanding of design, product function and manufacturability
Experience with CAD and 3D modelling (preferably Catia V5 or similar)
Knowledge of engineering drawings and GD&T
Fluent English, both written and spoken
You are communicative, structured and able to make progress in complex projects. You are comfortable making decisions based on both data and engineering judgment, and you thrive in a collaborative environment.
Considered as a plus
Knowledge in areas such as heat transfer, structural analysis or vibration
Experience with simulation-driven development (CFD/FEA)
Understanding of manufacturing processes such as sheet metal forming, machining or heat treatment
Experience working in global development teams
Experience from the automotive industry, preferably within heavy-duty applications
Why TitanX
At TitanX, you become part of a collaborative and technically driven environment where your ideas and contributions truly matter. The team in Linköping is small and close-knit, giving you real influence over both technical solutions and ways of working.
You will work close to both development and production, with the opportunity to see your ideas move from concept to series production. At the same time, you are part of a global organization, with access to international expertise and strong opportunities for growth and development.
Click here to read more about TitanX.
Interested?
Does this sound like your next challenge? We would love to hear from you. Please submit your application no later than Sunday May 31st. For more information about the position or the recruitment process, please contact: Sara Lidmer, sara@idax.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7653983-1981196". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Idax People AB
(org.nr 559335-1710), https://idax.teamtailor.com
Roxtorpsgatan 13 (visa karta
)
582 73 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Idax Jobbnummer
9891573