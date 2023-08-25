Lead Product Designer
At Epidemic Sound we are reinventing the music industry. Our carefully curated catalog, with over 40 000 tracks and 90 000 sound effects, is tailored for storytellers, streaming services, and in-store soundtracks. Countless clients around the world, from broadcasters, production companies, DSPs, and YouTubers rely on our tracks to help them tell their stories. Epidemic Sound's music is heard in hundreds of millions of online videos daily, across millions of playlist streams, and in thousands of in-store locations. Headquartered in Stockholm, we're spread across offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Seoul, Hamburg, and Amsterdam. We're growing fast, have lots of fun, and are taking the music industry with us.
On a mission to soundtrack the world, we are constantly increasing and improving our portfolio of global products where the common denominator is our music. Growing our organization we are now looking for a Lead Product Designer to drive user centric design processes and ensure high quality of design delivery in a product team as well as oversee the overall product design output quality as the craft lead across the domain. Reporting to the Design Director, Soundtrack domain, the position is located at our HQ in Stockholm.
How you will make an impact
As a Lead Product Designer, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the user experience of our products. Your creative ideas and strategic thinking will drive the development of our product offering that delights our customers and elevates our brand.
As part of one of our core product teams, you will work closely with the product manager, analysts, developers, and others, to build and ship excellent digital products, ensuring they are intuitive, visually appealing, and meet the user's needs and preferences and business goals. You will lead the end-to-end design process, from user research and conceptualization to execution and go-to market, and collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment across the entire service ecosystem.
Your leadership skills will be instrumental in guiding and mentoring the product design team across the Soundtrack domain, fostering a culture of sharing, collaboration and innovation. You will drive impact in close collaboration with a range of different stakeholders across the company by leading product visioning through prototyping and storytelling to identify strategic solutions ahead of the current known roadmap. As a key part of leadership at the domain, you are expected to drive alignment and change, unlocking designers and teams to produce world-class product experiences.
In this role, you will report to the Design Director, Soundtrack domain. The position is located at our HQ in Stockholm.
Who you are
To succeed in this role you are likely an experienced product-minded designer and recognized craft leader with a broad palette of UX and UI skills who thrive in collaborative environments. As a person, you take pride in your work and are not afraid to have an opinion and make your voice heard. You have a can-do attitude, being driven by your curiosity and creativity. You are able to work conceptually and clearly communicate your vision to build awesome products in close collaboration with others.
It would be music to our ears if you are/have:
Experienced product designer with a proven track record of delivering successful digital products and experiences
Exceptional craft leadership skills with experience from mentoring design teams
Deep understanding of user-centered design methods and principles, information architecture, system design, interaction design, and visual design
Experience managing end-to-end product delivery in a production team
Great communication skills
Fluent in written and spoken English
Lastly, you have an online portfolio or PDF with case studies of projects and design implementations, that you can't wait to share with us!
Please make sure you share it with us when applying.
