Lead Product Architect
Amaris AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-03
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We are looking for a Lead Product Architect to support advanced engineering initiatives within the heavy vehicle industry. This role focuses on product architecture, complete vehicle integration, field validation, and stakeholder collaboration for innovative vehicle concepts, including electrified and hybrid solutions.
You will bridge system-level engineering with practical execution, ensuring successful progress from concept development through real-world testing and validation.
📍 Göteborg, Sweden
🗣️ Fluent English required
🧳 Travel required (2–3 days per month)
🚚 Truck driving license is a plus
📊 7–10 years of experience required
Key Responsibilities
Lead and coordinate product architecture activities for advanced engineering projects
Define and evaluate complete vehicle system architectures
Support the development of innovative vehicle concepts, including electrified and hybrid solutions
Plan, coordinate, and follow up field tests and validation activities
Analyze test results and drive engineering decisions using a data-driven approach
Create and maintain clear, structured, and traceable technical documentation
Collaborate closely with workshops, mechanics, technicians, and engineering teams
Manage multiple technical topics simultaneously and ensure timely closure
Interface with customers and stakeholders to capture requirements and communicate technical solutions
Present project progress and technical recommendations to internal and external audiences
Contribute to knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and mentoring of junior engineers
Required Qualifications
MSc degree in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related field
7–10 years of experience in automotive, heavy vehicle, or complete vehicle engineering
Strong experience in mechanical design and system architecture
Good understanding of complete vehicle systems and interactions
Hands-on knowledge of vehicle functionality and operation
Experience working with technical documentation and engineering processes
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills
Fluent English
Required Technical Skills
Chassis Design
System Architecture
Creo Parametric
Mechanical Design
Vehicle Engineering
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with field testing, validation, and vehicle trials
Experience in advanced engineering or research projects
Knowledge of hybrid and electrified powertrains
Experience within heavy-duty vehicles, trucks, or transport solutions
Swedish language skills
Personal Profile
Hands-on and action-oriented approach
Strong problem-solving mindset
Collaborative and service-minded
Comfortable working across engineering and workshop environments
Curious and eager to learn through testing and continuous improvement
Well-structured, reliable, and quality-focused
Strong ability to communicate technical concepts to diverse stakeholders
What We Offer
An international community bringing together 110+ different nationalities
An environment where trust has a central place: 70% of our key leaders started their careers at the first level of responsibilities
A robust training system with our internal Academy and 250+ available modules
A vibrant workplace that frequently gathers for internal events (afterworks, team buildings, etc.)
At Mantu, sustainability is part of everything we do. You'll have the opportunity to turn your ideas into action and make a tangible impact. Every day, our teams bring our ESG commitments to life, from reducing our footprint to driving positive change within our communities. Through our WeCare Together program, you'll be empowered to design and lead projects that create real social or environmental impact, with the company's full support.
Amaris Consulting is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace. We are committed to promoting diversity within the workforce and creating an inclusive working environment. For this purpose, we welcome applications from all qualified candidates regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, beliefs, age, marital status, disability, or other characteristics.
Who are we?
Amaris Consulting is an independent technology consulting firm providing guidance and solutions to businesses. With more than 1000 clients across the globe, we have been rolling out solutions in major projects for over a decade – this is made possible by an international team of 7,600 people spread across 5 continents and more than 60 countries. Our solutions focus on four different Business Lines: Information System & Digital, Telecom, Life Sciences and Engineering. We're focused on building and nurturing a top talent community where all our team members can achieve their full potential. Amaris is your steppingstone to cross rivers of change, meet challenges and achieve all your projects with success.
At Amaris, we strive to provide our candidates with the best possible recruitment experience. We like to get to know our candidates, challenge them, and be able to give them proper feedback as quickly as possible. Here's what our recruitment process looks like:
Brief Call: Our process typically begins with a brief virtual/phone conversation to get to know you! The objective? Learn about you, understand your motivations, and make sure we have the right job for you!
Interviews (the average number of interviews is 3 - the number may vary depending on the level of seniority required for the position). During the interviews, you will meet people from our team: your line manager of course, but also other people related to your future role. We will talk in depth about you, your experience, and skills, but also about the position and what will be expected of you. Of course, you will also get to know Amaris: our culture, our roots, our teams, and your career opportunities!
Case study: Depending on the position, we may ask you to take a test. This could be a role play, a technical assessment, a problem-solving scenario, etc.
As you know, every person is different and so is every role in a company. That is why we have to adapt accordingly, and the process may differ slightly at times. However, please know that we always put ourselves in the candidate's shoes to ensure they have the best possible experience.
We look forward to meeting you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amaris AB
(org.nr 559069-8857)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9944080