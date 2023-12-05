Lead Product Analyst
2023-12-05
Why Lifesum is your next career move
Hi, this is us!
Lifesum is a leading consumer health tech company that aims to simplify healthy living, helping over 60M users around the world improve their lives through healthier and sustainable habits. We are building a platform where we motivate and inspire our users to eat better with the help of delightful software.
The global wellness market is currently valued at $1.5 trillion, and a third of consumers are expected to increase their usage of nutrition apps, diet programs, and subscription food services this year. Why? Because as humans, more and more of us realize that we need to take responsibility for our health and wellness - and that digital is the solution for the individual and society as a whole.
We are a hybrid global team headquartered in Stockholm, a team of passionate entrepreneurial individuals, working together to build something that truly matters. By working at Lifesum you get the chance to do something good and have a positive impact on millions, helping our users on their individual routes to look and feel better every day.
We want you to share our excitement about the future
We are now looking for a Lead Product Analyst who shares our enthusiasm to take our data-driven approach to new heights.
Our platform thrives on the pulse of data, and we are on a mission to harness this power to enhance our users' experiences. As a subscription-based business with millions of users all around the world, there is endless opportunity to innovate and improve.
We are tackling exciting, complex challenges with solutions that will significantly impact people's wellbeing. In every step of our product development process, we believe in the power of data, ensuring that each decision is informed and impactful.
Are you a seasoned product analyst, driven by a passion to unlock insights that translate into remarkable experiences for users? Are you ready to take the lead on our approach in data utilization, introducing practices and capabilities to catalyze Lifesum's growth?
What you will be working on at Lifesum
In this role, you will be more than a product analyst; you will be a visionary leader. You will play an essential role in making sure Lifesum incorporates data in every decision. Working alongside our Product team and data scientists, you will be leading the work to realize the business value of analytics, and data, in our product offerings and in our subscription business.
You will:
• Lead initiatives to enhance how Lifesum leverages data in optimizing our subscription business.
• Act as a champion of data within the Product team and across the company, effectively communicating insights in a clear and engaging manner.
• Collaborate with Product Managers to determine priorities in addressing user issues and seizing business opportunities.
• Facilitate the feedback process within the product feature release cycle.
• Employ creative product analytics to map out the user journey, aiding Lifesum in identifying key projects.
• Oversee the A/B testing process, from its inception to the final results.
• Efficiently access and provide product-related data to other stakeholders within the company.
• Manage and present Product Metrics and KPIs through dashboards, reports and presentations.
Your experience will be a valuable asset
To be successful in this position we believe that you have:
• Substantial experience as a product analyst within subscription businesses and with native apps.
• Comprehensive knowledge of client-side tracking, encompassing event specification, data management, and data quality assurance.
• Proficiency in product analytics using tools included in our tech stack, such as SQL, BigQuery, Looker, Firebase, or equivalent tools.
• Skilled in translating user experiences into quantifiable metrics.
• Experience in conducting A/B testing and optimising conversion rates.
• Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, combined with a pedagogical mindset and superb communication skills! You are autonomous and take full ownership of your work.
We are just getting started
Our mobile apps have more than 60 million registered users worldwide, but our journey in building the worlds leading nutritional platform has just started. We have the foundation to do better and more. Together we are One Team of talented individuals with solution-oriented 'can do' mindset and work to constantly improve the experience of Lifesum. We also not only embrace diversity, but we rely on it to succeed. That's why we work hard to ensure our team, vendors, and partners are representative of the millions of users we serve.
Embark on this adventure with us and be a part of a team where your work is shaping the very essence of health and wellness through food.
We offer
• 30 paid vacation days per year
• Parental pay
• Pension
• Private health and medical insurance
• Individual training and development budget
• Wellness allowance
• Flexible work
• Great team activities
If this sounds exciting, we'd love to hear from you and get to know you. Send us your resume right away; tell us why you are interested and why Lifesum feels like the right place for you. Everyone is welcome; we look forward to your application!
