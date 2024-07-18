Lead Producer
Do you want to work with an app loved by kids all around the world? Toca Boca World has millions (and millions) of users with more and more kids discovering the app every day. It's a live platform for true open-ended play, an ever-expanding space where kids can tell any story they like.
As Lead Producer you'll guide and oversee all aspects of production for Toca Boca World. You will strategize with the product leadership and work close to all other studio functions, ensuring the product team has the preconditions required to reach Toca Boca's business objectives and product vision.
What you'll be doing
As Lead Producer you will build an organisation that can deliver the product roadmap effectively and with reasonable buffer and flexibility, so that the product team can react to ever changing market conditions and user needs.
You will work to create long term plans to reach product goals and objectives, while continuously developing and improving high level ways of working to meet team and product needs.
It is a highly collaborative role where you'll work closely with studio support functions and external project contributors to ensure production operates smoothly and with good collaboration across teams and departments.
You will partner with Toca Boca's business functions and product leadership to ensure the priorities and delivery are set up for highest user and business impact, and effectively communicate changes and updates in the Toca Boca World team and production.
You will lead and coach the Toca Boca World Producers, always ensuring they have the support and direction they need to lead their teams. You'll partner with Craft Managers around staffing needs, people development and operational improvements.
Is this you?
You have extensive experience in a similar role with exceptional project management skills. You have worked with mobile game development and live operations, and have a proven track record of building and rolling out processes.
You have managed technical and creative teams, and know all about game development practices. You're experienced in supporting organizational change and managing related communication.
You have an analytical mindset, and experience in managing a project budget, staffing and forecasting. You're able to proactively identify risks and mitigate them before they become an issue.
You believe in the power of play!
This is us!
Play is in our DNA. At Toca Boca, we make playful, safe spaces where kids can have fun and feel free to be themselves. Over 60 million kids from all over the world play our games every month. Toca Boca World is our biggest game yet, with multiplayer game Toca Boca Days launching in select markets through 2024. Are you in? Let's play.
Good to know!
This position is full time and based in our Stockholm studio with a hybrid working model (part office, part working from home). We apply a 6-month probationary period. You'll need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support relocation. As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, you need to be fluent in English. Your application should therefore be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
With offices in Stockholm and San Francisco, Toca Boca is owned by Spin Master Corp., a global children's entertainment company that creates, designs and manufactures a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Ersättning
