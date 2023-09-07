Lead Producer
Fatalist Development AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fatalist Development AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Storuman
, Malå
eller i hela Sverige
As the Lead Producer your focus is making the producers work well together. You are responsible for creating the roadmap for the project together with the producers.
Your overall goal is to build a strong team of producers that can handle the challenges and opportunities of working in high-velocity production teams. Your success lies in the team's project deliveries and when needed you will escalate information to the Senior Project Management.
Your focus will be to deliver the current milestone according to plan, and prepare for the next.
What you'll do:
Making sure that the producers are equipped to do their work and together with them you make sure that "nothing falls between the chairs". You are setting the rituals and way of working for the team during milestones and at the end of the milestones. You will coach and mentor the producers to help them develop.
Responsible for delivering according to budget and time, based on the input from your team of producers
Collaborate with Producers and Executive Producer to develop, evangelize and communicate the product vision to the team and our partners.
Identify and flag risks and issues that prevents the project to deliver according to roadmap, and come with suggestions to the Senior Project Management team for mitigations
Organization around coverage for vacation, sickness
General well being of the project development team and engagement
Qualifications
Credit on at least two shipped games as a Senior Producer or above or been involved with one project through a complete development cycle.
Has directly led a full or significant part of a development team.
Management experience.
Extensive knowledge in game and software development methods.
Familiar with budgets and operational tasks.
Attention to detail and strong organizational skills.
Experience in working in an agile environment with Jira as production tool will be very beneficial
Previous experience with release management.
Experience managing remote and distributed teams.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
Collaborative spirit
Employee promise
We provide goals, instead of instructions, and the opportunity to do the best work of your career.
Our Values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we believe in worlds beyond limits, and we are committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. Everyone at Avalanche Studios Group has a shared responsibility to create an open and inclusive work environment where everyone is treated equally and with respect. Being part of our world is not contingent on where you're from, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to Apply
We will only consider applications that consist of both a cover letter and a CV. In your cover letter, you should include why you want to work at Avalanche Studios Group. For this role, you need to be able to work from within either our Stockholm or Malmö locations. We apply a hybrid work model that enables you to work some days from home and some days from the office. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fatalist Development AB
(org.nr 556755-2418), https://avalanchestudios.com
Västgötagatan 5 (visa karta
)
118 27 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Fatalist Development AB Jobbnummer
8095342