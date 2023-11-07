Lead Process Optimization
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Lead Process Optimization
The role of Lead Process Optimization will work across the HMP, DRI & Steel plant areas, and is crucial for the business in terms of enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and improving overall performance. This role involves a combination of technical expertise, leadership skills, and a deep understanding of the steel manufacturing process. The role requires expert knowledge of the steel manufacturing including hydrogen manufacturing, DRI production and steel making processes. The role will require an individual who can interact and work with various departments including Growth, Operations and Technology.
Responsibilities:
- Process Analysis
- Benchmarking
- Continuous Improvement
• Technology Integration
- Data-Driven Decision Making
- Cost Management
- Safety and Compliance
- Training and Development
- Project Management
- Communication and Collaboration
- Performance Monitoring
- Risk Management
Qualifications:
• Experience of safe working environment industrial practices.
• The role requires expert knowledge of the steel manufacturing including hydrogen manufacturing, DRI production and steel making processes.
• Strong project management and planning skills (design, development, implementation, and commissioning of large capital projects).
• A recognized bachelor's degree in Engineering, Software Engineering or Computer Science or equivalent.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Så ansöker du
