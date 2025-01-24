Lead of Turbomachinery Integration
2025-01-24
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional hybrid-electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers, an electric zero-emission range of 200 km and an extended hybrid range of 400 km. Heart is targeting type certification of the ES-30 by the end of the decade.
Your mission
You will be responsible for providing technical leadership of the Turbomachinery Integration team. You will also have responsibility for developing the team, including employee development, training, and mentoring, and recruiting activities.
You will also represent the propulsion systems department at program/technical reviews as well as customer/supplier meetings, ensuring the engineering definition meets all stakeholder requirements.
You will ensure adherence to all engineering processes/standards, and participate in design reviews to meet certification, cost, and schedule goals.
You will report to the CTO and your place of work will be at our main office located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
- People leader with a compliance mindset, strong interpersonal skills and collaborative mindset to work with cross-functional teams
- 10 years experience in aircraft propulsion systems
- Experience with aircraft propulsion system integration
- Experience with aircraft propulsion system certification (EASA/FAA Part 23 or 25)
- Practical experience in a lab or test rig environment:
- Working knowledge of systems engineering principles for safety critical systems (SAE ARP 4754/4761)
- Working knowledge of Airborne hardware and software development assurance processes (RTCA DO-178 & 254) is a benefit
- Proficiency coordinating activities of engineers internally, partner supplier companies and authorities
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English
- Eagerness to work with others
- Passion for aircraft and electrification of the aviation industry
Education
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or related fields.
Heart Aerospace has a clear mission. We work to decarbonize and democratize air travel. We believe in electrification. Not only to bring down emissions and build a sustainable future, but to make flying accessible for the many, around the world.
Electric planes are cheaper to operate and can unlock convenient and effective regional traveling, a market that today is restricted by the difficulty of making a sustainable profit. Our mission is about taking electrification to the skies, helping our customers build their businesses, and the traveling public to access an amazing and sustainable service.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast-moving team developing a new electric aircraft. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team! Visit our career site and check out what it is like working at Heart.
Heart Aerospace is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law. Ersättning
