Lead Network Engineer
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We're looking for a seasoned professional to lead the design and evolution of our global network infrastructure across data centers, warehouses, and retail environments. You'll drive initiatives for wired and wireless networks, with deep expertise in enterprise networking and hands-on experience with Cisco or Aruba platforms. Cloud networking (Azure) is a plus.
In addition to the above, your role will involve:
Network Design & Management: Design and maintain resilient, scalable network infrastructure across data centers, warehouses, and retail stores. Manage WAN, LAN, and WLAN environments using Cisco and/or Aruba technologies, including switches, access points, and controllers. Lead routing and switching deployments and ensure optimal performance.
Core Services & Wireless Optimization: Maintain essential services such as RADIUS, TACACS+, DNS, DHCP, NTP, and AAA integrations. Plan and optimize Wi-Fi networks using tools like Ekahau and RF tuning.
Lifecycle Management & Automation: Coordinate hardware upgrades, deployments, and lifecycle management. Drive automation initiatives using Python, Ansible, or similar tools to improve efficiency.
Documentation & Standards: Develop and maintain network standards, diagrams, configurations, troubleshooting guides, and contribute to policies and playbooks.
Cloud Connectivity (Optional): Support hybrid cloud networking in Azure, including VNets, ExpressRoute, and VPN Gateway.
Project Delivery: Lead end-to-end delivery of network projects-such as store rollouts, office expansions, and cloud migrations, ensuring timely execution, quality standards, and alignment with architectural guidelines.
Collaboration & Integration: Partner with stakeholders to deliver cohesive network solutions and support cross-functional initiatives, including omnichannel retail, e-commerce, and sustainability programs.
Operational Support: Provide Tier 3 escalation for critical network issues and collaborate with operations teams to ensure proactive monitoring and rapid incident response.
Documentation & Standards: Maintain engineering documentation, configuration standards, and playbooks, while contributing to the development of network policies and procedures.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll be working closely with our Networking team to design and evolve our global network infrastructure across data centers, warehouses, and retail environments. This is a collaborative environment where the team operates cutting-edge technology that's always on, while also fostering a culture of fun and teamwork.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people to have experience with...
Networking Expertise: Deep experience with Cisco and/or Aruba solutions (routing, switching, wireless) and a strong understanding of enterprise and retail networking environments. Hands-on knowledge of troubleshooting, performance tuning, and change management and network security.
Core Services & Access Control: Proficiency in network services and access control technologies such as RADIUS, TACACS+, 802.1X, and NAC.
Advanced Technologies: Familiarity with software-defined networking and monitoring tools, plus scripting/automation skills using Python, Ansible, or Terraform.
Nice-to-Have:
Master's degree in computer science, Networking, or related field
7+ years of network engineering experience, including 2+ years in a lead or senior technical role
Certifications: Cisco CCNP/CCIE or Aruba Certified, CWNA/CWDP
Experience in large-scale retail, logistics, or distributed environments
(Optional) Azure Network Engineer Associate or cloud networking experience
And people who are...
Strong leaders with proven mentoring capabilities
Excellent communicators with a talent for stakeholder engagement
Analytical thinkers focused on driving continuous improvement
Passionate about innovation, sustainability, and the fashion retail industry
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
Staff discount card: Usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online.
H&M Incentive Program (HIP): Included in our HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
Competitive pensions: Collective Agreement and ITP pensions competitive to the Swedish market.
Generous vacation: 30 days' vacation, health care allowance, and good work-life balance.
Additional perks: Discounts from Benify.
Innovative Environment: Work with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.
Global Impact: Be part of a team that influences users worldwide.
Professional Growth: Endless opportunities to learn and develop your skills.
Collaborative Culture: Join a motivated team that values collaboration and excellence.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 19 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ekonomi/Logistik Jobbnummer
9742183