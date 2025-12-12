Lead Microsoft Identity and Access Management Infrastructure Engineer at...
Do you have a passion for Identity and Access Management and are you looking for work in a dynamic environment where Security is Everyone's Business?
Swedbank is on a journey to transform our digital capabilities, uniting core business processes, people, data, and technology. Our goal is to leverage cloud and AI to become an even better financial service provider for our customers and communities. We're looking for passionate individuals who embrace change, ask bold questions, and strive to make a lasting impact.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Lead the design and implementation of Microsoft IAM solutions across hybrid and cloud environments.
Design and manage identity orchestration workflows, including provisioning, access governance, and conditional access and drive adoption of Entra ID features.
Ensure secure and scalable identity federation and SSO across internal and external applications.
Monitor and optimize performance, availability, and security of Entra ID services.
Offer guidance and support for technical growth within the IAM team.
Collaborate with stakeholders to align identity architecture with business and security goals.
Stay updated on Microsoft IAM product roadmap and best practices.
Working closely with product owners and other stakeholders to prioritize features, manage backlogs, and deliver measurable value.
Grow professionally in a culture that values continuous learning, cross-functional teamwork, and security excellence.
Make a meaningful impact-your work will help safeguard Swedbank's assets, build customer trust, and support our mission to be a responsible, innovative leader in financial services.
What is needed in this role:
Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, Information Security, or a related field, alternatively equivalent work experience in IAM and cloud identity engineering.
Experience in IAM with a focus on Microsoft Entra ID.
Deep expertise in Microsoft Entra ID, including Conditional Access, MFA, ID Protection, and Privileged Identity Management.
Strong understanding of Azure, M365, and hybrid identity setups.
Familiarity with IAM protocols (SAML, OAuth, OpenID Connect).
Experience integrating Entra ID with IGA and PAM solutions.
Proficiency in scripting and automation (PowerShell, Graph API).
Knowledge of Zero Trust principles and cloud security best practices.
Relevant Microsoft certifications (e.g., SC-300, MS-500) are a plus.
Effective analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Experience with tools like Jira, Confluence, and agile methodologies.
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...become part of an international team of professionals, who work together to deliver challenging projects, enhancing security to reduce risk and maintain stakeholder trust while delivering business value and customer satisfaction which contributes to Swedbank's position in society." Pär Kidman, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 02.01.2026. Please note that we'll be on holiday over Christmas and will not be available to answer questions or messages during this time. Applications are still very welcome, and we'll review them once we return after the break.
Location: Stockholm, Riga, Tallin, Vilnius
Recruiting manager: Pär Kidman
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4300-6500 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3750-5650 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4850-7250 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
