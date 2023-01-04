Lead Mechanical Engineer to Sysmex Astrego AB
2023-01-04
DEAR POTENTIAL NEW SYSMEX ASTREGO COLLEAGUE,
Sysmex Astrego AB's Research and Development team is growing and needs your mechanical engineering skills.
If development of diagnostic instruments and mechanical engineering are the kind of things that get you up in the morning, then read on!
Sysmex Astrego AB is a fast-growing and innovative company in medical diagnostics, with a vision to develop diagnostic products to contribute to the global fight against antibiotic resistance. The company's first product is aimed at primary care for the diagnosis of urinary tract infection with suggestions for appropriate antibiotics.
WHAT WILL YOU DO?
The role is located in Sysmex Astrego's facilities, in a scenic environment on Sweden's Agricultural University campus in Ultuna, south of Uppsala. Here you will work together with 39 other Sysmex Astrego colleagues, who are focused on research, development and production of the company's products.
Reporting to the Director Research & Development, you will as Lead Mechanical Engineer hold a varied role in a multidisciplinary environment, where you will support and collaborate with production and other parts of Sysmex Astrego, in different engineering projects, such as production scale-up and cost-down Projects.
You will enjoy working in a flexible environment, which also involves some practical 'hands on' activities. We know that tomorrow brings more change, so being light on your feet and willing to embrace opportunities is an advantage in this role.
With your broad technical knowledge and competences in the development of med-tech / Life Science instrumentation, as well as production automation, you thrive on working in projects together with others and you are familiar in driving and leading projects, ensuring progression.
AREAS OF EXPERIENCES AND PROVEN SUCCESSES THAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
• Degree in mechanical engineering.
• Extensive engineering experience.
• Extensive experience from 3D-CAD and drawings.
• Diagnostic instrument development.
• Designing or writing specifications for automated assembly.
• Writing technical specifications and RFQs for complex systems.
• Designing high volume machined parts from steel and/or aluminium.
• Design for Manufacturing / Assembly (DFMA).
• Complete life cycle - from concept to mass production.
• Familiar with specification, purchasing and validation routines for new equipment in a cGMP & ISO 13485 regulated med-tech/life science industry
• Fluent in English.
It 's a plus if you have experience in....
• Working in a mechanical workshop including CAM programs and milling parts.
• Inventor CAD, Vault and Inventor CAM.
• Designing injection moulded parts.
ABOUT YOUR POTENTIAL NEW EMPLOYER
The company was founded as Astrego Diagnostics AB in March 2017, based on 10 years of basic research at Uppsala University, and with a vision to develop diagnostic products to contribute to the global fight against antibiotic resistance. The company's name comes from Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing - AST, and rego which is Latin for guiding. In May 2022, the company was acquired by Sysmex Corporation, with the intention of commercializing products on the global market. Sysmex Corporation is a globally operating diagnostics company, with headquarters in Kobe, Japan and with over 9,200 employees.
YOUR APPLICATION
This recruitment is handled by QRIOS Life Science & Engineering. We treat all candidates equally. If you are interested in applying, please do so through our application system, using this link. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
Interviews are taking place continuously so don't wait with your application.
