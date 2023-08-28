Lead Mechanical Engineer
Backer AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Hässleholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Hässleholm
2023-08-28
, Perstorp
, Östra Göinge
, Kristianstad
, Osby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Backer AB i Hässleholm
WE OFFER
We offer you an exciting position in a growing entrepreneurial company where you will join a highly talented team of great colleagues. We believe that a good working climate comes from participation and team spirit where everyone contributes. A strong, welcoming, and inclusive culture makes people engaged. Our company is global with quick decision making, and we love new ideas and innovations. Together, we ensure that both you and the company thrive and develop. You will get the opportunity to support and develop the mechanical know-how and standards and contribute to the expansion of our products in the Automotive segment. Together we make solutions that take the automotive and transport industries towards a more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly future.
YOU WILL
The electrification of the vehicle fleet requires, among other things, heating for passenger compartment, battery conditioning and brake resistors. Backer develops, produces, and supplies all of this. We are driven by developing and manufacturing products and solutions that meet the high demands of the automotive industry.
You will work in multidisciplinary project teams with responsibility for the mechanics, with the aim of being able to meet the many challenges it means to develop new business and products for current and future customers in the automotive industry. Your tasks will be varied, and you will be involved in the entire development process: technical pre-studies, technical requirements, concept development and design to production. Further you will:
• Set the framework for the mechanics.
• Implement specific customer requirements and ensure compliance with requirements specification in all parts that are designed and developed.
• Mechanical design and development using CAD system.
• Work with quality control for our products.
• Collaborate with customers to develop products in existing and potential projects.
YOU ARE
We are looking for you who has a master or bachelor engineering degree and several years of experience in mechanical product development. You like working with varied tasks and with a complex product, from concept development and mechanical design to production. Experience of working in project form is also important. You have experience in leading qualified design work, preferably from Automotive industry, and you have a good understanding of the requirements set by the IATF and methodological knowledge within APQP and DFMEA.
You are a good communicator and good at interacting with colleagues within the company as well as with external contractors. You are structured and has good problem-solving skills. You are also fluent in English, written and spoken.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Johanna Värmfors at johanna.varmfors@nexergroup.com
or call +46 730 821 230 or Jenny Nilsson at jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
or +46 70 301 82 79 if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Apply today by visit the website of Nexer Recruit Lead Mechanical Engineer to Backer - Nexer Group (nexerrecruit.com)
BACKER AS AN EMPLOYER
Backer AB is the headquarters for the Backer Group. Together we develop, produce and sell customized solutions and components for electrical heating, measurement and control. With over 80 companies and 10,000 employees worldwide, the Backer Group is the leading supplier in the heating element industry and offers the latest technologies and products in control, measurement and heating solutions. All based on the first tubular element from 1921. In Sweden we are located in Sösdala and in Kolbäck, and Sösdala is also the HQ for the business area NIBE Element.
We focus on offering the optimal energy solutions for the market, which in turn contributes to the global goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. But that is only part of our sustainability thinking. We see sustainability as a whole, where our values in the company affect the entire global sustainability in the environment, society, business and ethics. By practicing our values, we can deliver sustainability and maintain good profitability. A business principle that is deeply rooted in our long-term tradition of conducting responsible business. Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Backer AB
(org.nr 556053-0569), http://www.backer.se Jobbnummer
8064785