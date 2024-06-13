Lead Manufacturing Solutions Project
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for an Lead Manufacturing Solutions Project to join our Stockholm team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Cooperate closely with Product Design, Technology Development, Material Flow and Digitalization,
Automation and Controls, Factory Digitalization, Quality and Operation Teams in a manufacturing.
facility to deliver comprehensive manufacturing solutions and processes.
Leads manufacturing solutions requirement specifications and identify potential equipment suppliers for
defined required processes.
Leads Integrators/Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers on the status of the design review, build progress, including logistics equipment like ASRS, Cleaning, Strapping, etc...
Co-ordinates with technology development/industrialization/material flow and digitalization/automation and controls/factory digitalization teams to ensure requirements are captured, delivered and demonstrated.
Build, review and approve document control: Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), Work Instructions(WI), and all equipment documentation within a given process area.
Coordinating of the Equipment Failure Mode and Effect Analysis (eFMEA), Machine Capability (Cm,Cmk), Equipment Calibration
Lead cross functional teams and manufacturing line ramp-up activities, including Manufacturing Solutions Factory Acceptance Test (FAT), Site Acceptance Test (SAT), Final Acceptance (FA), training operators/ technicians and troubleshooting of issues during initial production runs at line level and ensures procedures consistency
Participate in Design for Manufacturing (DFM) and Design for Automation (DFA) Review, guide Product Design, Automation & Controls and Test Inspection & Measurement in efficient use of poka-yokes, best methods of manufacturing, testing, and gauging, and correct tools or assembly equipment to use.
Collection/ review / approval of documentation in Teamcenter, including risk assessments, CE Marking, operating manuals, spares part lists, maintenance plans, etc...
Ensures that the manufacturing solution is built, delivered and set-up to achieve desired goals under the constrains of timeline, performance and resources by leading cross-functional teams (engineering, quality, safety etc...)
Identify risks to timeline, costs, safety (including fire safety), packaging and develop mitigation plans, and escalate the action plans that need to be modified to mitigate the risk.
Take ownership of manufacturing solutions risk assessment activities, including identification, evaluation, and mitigation of safety risks associated with product handling, equipment operation, maintenance and emergency scenarios at line level.
Collaborate with local Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) representatives and regulatory authorities to ensure compliance with relevant safety standards and regulations.
Ownership of prioritizing tasks, identify potential bottlenecks, challenges and opportunities for optimization of manufacturing processes, equipment performance and proactively drive the implementation of continuous improvement solutions for manufacturing solutions.
Determine the complexity of changes to understand the different types of changes (product, process, systems, technology, structures, etc...) and their impact on the Change Management effort.
Establish and maintain a structured process for evaluating, review and approving change request to manufacturing equipment, process, systems and packaging and ensure they are justifiable and aligned with business objectives, regulatory requirements and safety standards, before Engineering Change Requests (ECRs) are requested and/or quoted.
Rigorous participation at plant pulse/core team meetings to communicate action plans to achieve the key deliverables, key deliverables status, identified risks and their mitigation plans, list of open points (LOP) status until Handover to operations.
Consolidate Project Status reporting to Manufacturing Engineering (ME) and Industrialization Manager (covering process, equipment, automation, material flow, safety etc...)
Ensure the team of engineers and specialist builds the correct technical roadmap by doing benchmark.
studies, finding market applications and new technologies that will give an advantage edge against competition.
Customer Audit support.
Perform other tasks assigned by Manager
We believe that you have:
Bachelor or Master degree of Science in Mechanical, Automation, Machine building or Manufacturing Engineering or equivalent.
7 - 10+ years work experience with design, installation, or maintenance of automatic, semiautomatic manufacturing equipment in high volumes manufacturing environment
7 - 10 + years of experience within Production Industry environment, preferably within automotive (Tier 1), battery, semiconductors, pharmaceutical, medical devices etc.
Successful deployment and ramp-up of manufacturing production lines, preferably in battery systems, automotive (Tier 1).
Passionate by solving complex problems with technology in a simple yet innovative way.
Familiarity with Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) software platforms and digital manufacturing technologies
Strong project management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks, manage timelines and coordinate cross-functional teams.
Proven decision making skills in manufacturing engineering, equipment design, automation and digitalization initiatives.
Knowledge of IATF 16949 and ISO9001 standards.
Must have worked in multi-cultural environment.
Ability to manage multiple projects at one time
