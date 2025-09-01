Lead Legal Counsel - Project Finance
2025-09-01
What you'll do
Right now, we are looking for a highly experienced and strategic Lead Legal Counsel - Project Finance for our Legal team. In this role you will take full ownership of the legal aspects of our company's debt financing activities, which will be critical in shaping and executing our financing strategy, ensuring compliance, and safeguarding the company's legal and commercial interests across all debt-related matters. In this role you will report to our General Counsel and sit within our Finance & Legal function.
Specific to this role, key responsibilities and deliverables will include the following but as we are a growing company with very little silos between teams, other tasks might be included as well:
Legal Strategy for Debt Financing:
Develop, implement, and maintain the legal strategy for the company's project and corporate debt financing, in close collaboration with the finance and executive leadership teams.
Document Negotiation & Drafting:
Lead the drafting, negotiation, and execution of all legal documentation related to debt financing, including loan agreements, intercreditor agreements, security documents, engagement letters, NDAs, and any other financing-related contracts.
Stakeholder Coordination:
Act as the primary legal point of contact for all debt financing activities, coordinating with internal stakeholders (finance, tax, project delivery, treasury) and external parties (lenders, law firms, consultants, and regulatory bodies).
Compliance Oversight:
Ensure ongoing compliance with all debt-related legal obligations, covenants, and regulatory requirements. Coordinate internal processes to monitor compliance and reporting duties under financing agreements.
Risk Management:
Identify and mitigate legal risks related to financing structures, securities, and credit support instruments. Provide legal guidance to support informed risk-based decision-making.
Transaction Management:
Lead or support the legal workstream of complex project finance transactions, from inception through financial close and beyond, including amendments, consents and waivers, and refinancing.
Governance & Internal Processes:
• Assist in the preparation of board materials and approvals related to financing.
• Help design and refine internal policies and templates to support scalable and compliant financing operations.
Other:
Complete all tasks as directed by the manager and fulfill all assigned responsibilities.
What you'll bring
You're curious and believe that real progress happens when we work together. You're not afraid to challenge old ways of thinking - and you treat others with respect while doing it. At Stegra, we value people who take initiative, build trust, and help create a workplace where everyone can do their best.
Requirements:
Education and certifications: Master of Laws (LL.M. or equivalent) with strong academic credentials.
Experience:
At least 7-10 years of relevant legal experience, including time spent at a top-tier law firm and/or in-house legal department within banking and finance.
Experience in renewable energy, infrastructure, or capital-intensive industries.
Familiarity with both international and domestic financing structures.
Competences and skills:
Proven expertise in project finance, acquisition finance, or structured finance.
Strong negotiation and drafting skills, with a strategic and commercially attuned mindset.
Experience managing external counsel and multi-party financing processes.
Excellent communication, organizational, and stakeholder management skills.
Fluent in English; additional languages are a plus.
Personal qualities:
As a person you are likely independent, resilient, proactive, collaborative and organized. You like to solve complex problems and work in a highly complex environment.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, evolving business environment.
Benefits at Stegra
At Stegra, you'll join a company where your work has real impact on the climate, the industry, and future generations. We're building a culture rooted in safety, trust, and inclusion, where people feel supported to grow and thrive.
