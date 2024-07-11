Lead L&C Counsel - Compliance and ESG
What you will do
Do you want to shape the world we live in by actively contributing to our purchasing initiatives?
Have you spent the past decade skillfully surfing on the legal, compliance and regulatory tsunami? You start shining when you think of "CSDDD", "Human rights", "GDPR", "CBAM", "EU deforestation" "trade compliance" "trade compliance" or "Pfas" and alike horizontal regulations?
Are you collaborating closely with business stakeholders to navigate a wide range of new regulations by applying a compliance and continuous improvement methodology?
You are now prepared to make your mark within the Volvo Group Trucks Purchasing (GTP) Legal and Compliance (L&C) team and wish to join us in one of our main hubs (Gothenburg, Sweden - or Lyon, France - or Greensboro, USA, NC)?
If so, today is your lucky day! Volvo Group eagerly seeks a senior lawyer or senior compliance professional to be our Lead Legal & compliance Counsel - Compliance & ESG and to lead all our existing and future initiatives on extra-financial performance!
The ideal candidate will report directly to the Assistant General Counsel and Head of Legal & Compliance Strategic Development within GTP and will assume a pivotal expertise across all purchasing commodities. Additionally, she/he will collaborate closely with our global team situated across Europe (Sweden and France), North America (USA), and Asia (China).
Who are you?
• You have a passion for legal, compliance, continuous improvement, compliance project management, ESG (including our sustainability ambitions) and purchasing. You enjoy working in a fast paced and complex environment.
• You're armed with:
o A strong experience in project management and,
o An advanced legal degree (JD equivalent), your credentials and your seasoned expertise speaks volumes: with an experience of minimum of ten years, you boast a proven track record combining commercial/contracts with compliance
o an excellent understanding of the ESG challenges faced by the automotive sector
• You connect the known and unknown dots with ease and enthusiasm
• You are a multifaceted expert able and eager to tackle a very wide range of challenges all connected to ESG, legal compliance, trade compliance or sustainability and their compliance complexities.
• You are a skilled communicator (excellent English skills, including legal English proficiency, is a must Fluency and proficiency in additional languages are highly valued.)
Here's what you will be:
• The Architect of Solutions: Identifying, evaluating and ensuring a smooth path to the achievement of our ambitions. Serving as the go-to expert within the increasingly complex regulatory landscape.
• An orchestrator and connector: Leading projects with peers and teams, striving for the best in collaboration with GTP Responsible Purchasing, GTP Purchasing strategy & digitalization teams, our buyer communities but also other internal and external stakeholders.
• A Strategic Legal and Compliance Business Partner: Providing expert counselling, you'll shape the legal landscape in alignment with business imperatives and vice versa. You articulate explanations of facts, policies and best practices in an easy-to-understand way so as to swiftly guide and influence others.
• The Master of Documents: Innovating, crafting, negotiating, and approving a spectrum of templates/legal documents with clarity and precision and ensure they are enhancing efficiency. Being the Master of Documents also includes providing guidance or spearheading regulatory filings with the appropriate internal and external stakeholders.
• A Mentor and Team Player: Actively contributing to the GTP Legal and Compliance team, you'll coach, review, and delegate tasks, nurturing the skills of our legal professionals on your expertise.
Why Join Volvo Group?
• Visibility: Take on a pivotal expertise within a global organization committed to innovation and sustainability, where your contribution and expertise will matter.
• Global Impact: Contribute to projects that have a worldwide reach and significant societal impact.
• Professional Growth: Access to continuous learning and development opportunities, including industry conferences and specialized training.
• Inclusive Culture: Work in a diverse and inclusive environment that values collaboration and teamwork
• Fun and excitement
Ready for the next move?
Ready to soar to new heights in your legal career?
Send us your CV and a brief cover letter showcasing why we would match Join us, and let's write the future together. We eagerly await to get to know you!
