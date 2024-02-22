Lead iOS Software Engineer
Job Description
As a Lead Software Engineer (iOS) you will be in the center of the action where product meets business. You will be working closely with Product Managers, Engineering Managers, development teams and other stakeholders, helping to develop the product for iOS as per the business requirement without compromising on the industry best coding practices.
Responsibilities:
Lead the design, development, and maintenance of advanced iOS applications using Swift and SwiftUI.
Drive technical decision-making, provide architectural guidance, and ensure the implementation of best practices.
Collaborate closely with product managers, designers, and other developers to define project requirements and deliver innovative features.
Mentor and provide technical guidance to junior developers, fostering their growth and skill development.
Conduct code reviews, offer constructive feedback, and ensure adherence to coding standards and best practices.
Identify and resolve complex technical issues, including performance optimization, memory management, and concurrency challenges.
Stay up to date with the latest advancements in iOS development, evaluate new tools and frameworks, and promote their adoption when appropriate.
Work closely with backend developers to integrate mobile applications with server-side systems and APIs.
Collaborate with quality assurance teams to ensure thorough testing and deployment of mobile applications.
Participate in Agile/Scrum development processes, contribute to sprint planning, and provide accurate estimations for project timelines.
Stay informed about industry trends and emerging technologies, and share knowledge and insights with the team.
Qualifications
Requirements:
Expertise in SwiftUI: Extensive experience and deep understanding of SwiftUI, including its core concepts, declarative syntax, and component-based architecture. As a senior developer, you should be able to leverage SwiftUI's advanced features, handle complex UI requirements, and provide guidance to junior developers.
Swift Programming: Mastery of the Swift programming language, including its latest features and best practices. Senior developers should be able to write clean, efficient, and maintainable code, and provide mentorship to junior team members on Swift-related topics.
Architecture and Design Patterns: Proficiency in software architecture and design patterns, such as MVVM, VIPER, or Clean Architecture, is crucial. Senior developers should be able to make informed decisions on architectural choices, design scalable and modular solutions, and ensure code quality and maintainability.
iOS Frameworks and APIs: In-depth knowledge of the iOS SDK, including various frameworks and APIs provided by Apple. Strong familiarity with foundational frameworks like UIKit, Core Data, Core Animation, and Core Graphics is important, as well as an understanding of how to integrate them effectively with SwiftUI.
Advanced User Interface Design: Expertise in user interface design principles and a keen eye for detail. As a senior developer, you should be able to collaborate closely with designers, provide valuable feedback, and ensure the implementation of pixel-perfect and intuitive user interfaces.
Performance Optimization: Ability to optimize application performance by identifying and addressing bottlenecks, reducing memory footprint, and improving rendering efficiency. Proficiency in tools like Instruments for performance analysis and optimization is highly valuable.
Networking and API Integration: Extensive experience working with RESTful APIs, handling asynchronous network requests, parsing JSON responses, and implementing robust error handling and authentication mechanisms. Senior developers should have a deep understanding of networking concepts and practices.
Debugging and Troubleshooting: Strong debugging skills to identify and resolve complex issues. Proficiency in using debugging tools, such as XCode's debugger and console, and the ability to analyze crash logs and system logs are important for troubleshooting and resolving critical issues.
Team Leadership and Mentorship: Strong leadership skills to guide and mentor junior developers, provide technical direction, and foster a collaborative and productive team environment. Senior developers should be able to facilitate knowledge sharing, conduct code reviews, and provide constructive feedback.
Communication and Collaboration: Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, to effectively communicate ideas, technical concepts, and project requirements. The ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams, including designers, product managers, and backend developers, is crucial for successful project delivery.
Continuous Learning and Adaptability: A passion for learning and staying up-to-date with the latest iOS and SwiftUI advancements. As a senior developer, you should actively seek out new technologies, trends, and best practices, and be adaptable to evolving project requirements and technologies.
Additional Information
Working with tech at H&M Group
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer!
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want, and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
Sounds interesting?
