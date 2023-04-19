Lead integrations engineer
2023-04-19
With over 600,000 customers and users in 8 countries, we are searching for an Engineer who wants to further strengthen our software portfolio.
In Sector Alarm, we are constantly developing our products and services. Our state-of-the-art solutions, together with the right people, have resulted in strong financial and organic growth over the last years. For our company to continue growing, we need secure, seamless, efficient, and progressive internal IT processes and systems. To meet our long-term goals and further strengthen our competitiveness through delivering high-quality software and services, we are now hiring a Lead Integrations Engineer. As a Lead Integrations Engineer in Sector Alarm, you will join a team of highly skilled colleagues to support the delivery of state-of-the-art software, mostly running on cloud services. For the right candidate, we can offer exceptional personal and professional development.
This is a permanent, full-time position reporting to IT Team Lead. Located in our HQ in Oslo, Norway. (There is no possibility for full-time remote work)
Job responsibilities:
As an API expert with knowledge of the Microsoft technology stack, develop new Integration solutions using Azure Integration Services.
Work across multiple domains within the company, including Communications, Sales, Support, Service, Billing, HR, and Hiring. The goals of the Integration & Automation team are to make data accessible across the organization, and leverage integrations to automate manual processes.
Build API and event-based integrations between internal systems, both in-house and third-party. The systems we integrate with include internal microservices, Dynamics CRM, Twilio, ServicePower, SalesRabbit, and many others.
Analyze requirements, design systems, and implement the solutions. Our primary development language is C#/.NET. You will set up automated tests, monitoring, and alerting to ensure integrations are highly reliable.
In addition to hands-on coding, you should lead and mentor other engineers, and liaise across teams and departments to understand requirements and create solutions collaboratively.
Who are you?
We believe that you are a driven individual that make things happen and accepts responsibility for the results delivered. You are passionate about software integration and how software can quickly deliver benefits to the business. You are always willing to learn new skills and take on new challenges to continue your professional and personal development.
Relevant BSc or MSc is preferred, applicable senior experience may compensate for lack of formal background
Expertise in building integration solutions using Azure Integration Services (Azure Functions, Service bus, Event Grid, API Management)
Experience in building APIs using Microsoft technology stack
Highly proficient at development in C#
RESTful APIs
Event-based systems
Experience working with microservices
Nice to have:
Experience working with Power platform and Dynamics 365
Experience in developing hybrid integration solutions spanning Microsoft Azure and On-premises
Biz Talk
iPaaS
Some knowledge of RPA (especially UIPath)
Team leadership experience
What can we offer?
Sector Alarm is fast growing and one of Europe's leading safety providers. We are a company with a positive culture, driven by ambitious people. We enjoy our work and celebrate our achievements. Satisfied employees are our strongest resource as we offer opportunities for our employees to grow and develop both professionally and personally. As a member of our Tech team, you will play an important role in a high-competency environment, currently consisting of more than 150 employed IT professionals and external partners.
Note that a criminal record check will be requested for the successful candidate in Norway.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sector Alarm AB
