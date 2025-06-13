Lead Instrumentation Engineer
2025-06-13
Building on our past. Ready for the future
Worley is a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts headquartered in Australia.?
Right now, we're bridging two worlds as we accelerate to more sustainable energy sources, while helping our customers provide the energy, chemicals and resources that society needs now.
We partner with our customers to deliver projects and create value over the life of their portfolio of assets. We solve complex problems by finding integrated data-centric solutions from the first stages of consulting and engineering to installation and commissioning, to the last stages of decommissioning and remediation. Join us and help drive innovation and sustainability in our projects.
Lead Instrumentation Engineer
Role Context:
You will be based in Stenungsund as a Lead Instrumentation Engineer and be the focal point for specific projects, providing instrumentation engineering services that comply with our and customers' regulatory specifications, and delivering on time and within budget.
You'll be:
Define project requirements, promote workshare when appropriate, assign tasks, supervise progress, and manage resource needs with the discipline manager.
Ensure services meet our customers ' and regulatory standards within budget and deadlines.
Support and mentor junior team members
Communicate effectively with the instrumentation engineering team and project stakeholders, including customers.
Perform various instrumentation engineering tasks, including:
Participate in relevant meetings, prepare progress reports, and follow checking procedures.
Ensure project scope clarity and manage changes according to project change management processes.
Provide assistance and advice during procurement, construction, and commissioning activities, such as writing requisitions, conducting technical bid evaluations, and drafting purchase orders.
Identify issues, develop solutions, and seek assistance when needed.
Proactively resolve discrepancies between Worley's and customers' requirements.
Stay updated with the latest developments and technical innovations in instrumentation engineering.
You'll have:
A B.Sc. or Master's degree in Instrumentation Engineering / Automation.
Experience as a lead engineer with extensive instrumentation engineering expertise.
Strong technical and practical skills with a proven track record of delivering quality, accurate, and timely work.
Merit to have,
Solid understanding of fundamental instrumentation engineering requirements and basic knowledge of other engineering fields.
Familiarity with relevant codes of practice, standards, and statutory documentation.
Experience with design, assessment methods, and analytical techniques in instrumentation engineering.
Ability to estimate man-hours and materials for tasks.
Experience with smart engineering tools, such as Smart Instrumentation.
Moving Forward:
We want our people to be energized and empowered to drive sustainable impact. So, our focus is on a values-inspired culture that unlocks brilliance through belonging, connection and innovation.
We're building a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. Creating a space where everyone feels they belong, can be themselves, and are heard. And we're not just talking about it; we're doing it. We're reskilling our people, leveraging transferable skills, and supporting the transition of our workforce to become experts in today's low-carbon energy infrastructure and technology.
Whatever your ambition, there's a path for you here. And there's no barrier to your potential career success. Join us to broaden your horizons, explore diverse opportunities, and be part of delivering sustainable change.
