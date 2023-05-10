Lead Infrastructure Architect
2023-05-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
We are seeking a talented and passionate Lead Infrastructure Architect to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for working closely with customers to understand their business needs and designing the infrastructure to support our data management product. The role requires a background in professional services pre-sales work, as the Lead Infrastructure Architect will be responsible for leading technical pre-sales engagements, delivering technical presentations and providing technical guidance to our customers. You will also be leading a small team of engineers and you will be working closely with them to deliver the artefacts required to easily deploy and manage our data management product.
About Us
At Zebware, we are a small team of dedicated professionals who are committed to providing innovative data management solutions to enterprise businesses. We are currently seeking an Infrastructure Architect to help us to continue delivering an exceptional products to our customers.
We understand that data is a critical component of any business and that using it effectively can be complex, slow, and costly. That is why we have developed a product that provides all the performance characteristics of locally available storage, with all the cost and scalability benefits of cloud storage, all bundled in an easy-to-use and seamlessly adaptable product, allowing our clients to focus on their core business activities.
At Zebware, we value innovation, and reliability, along with a proactive and pragmatic mindset, and we are looking for someone who shares those values. We offer a supportive and collaborative work environment, where you will have the opportunity to learn and grow alongside a team of talented professionals.
Responsibilities:
Lead the design, development and deployment of tooling that allows customers to deploy our solution on infrastructure using AWS, Azure, Google Cloud or on-prem infrastructure.
Lead the design, development and maintain monitoring and alerting tools to ensure our customers can ensure the uptime and reliability of our product.
Develop and maintain external documentation to ensure our customers can design, implement, and monitor our solution in cloud and on-premises environments.
Develop and maintain external process documentation that describes how customers can deploy high-availability solutions and recover from disaster situations.
Provide technical leadership to a team of infrastructure engineers and oversee their work to ensure high-quality deliverables.
Collaborate with our development teams and other stakeholders to ensure our products meet management, monitoring, security, availability, and resiliency needs.
Monitor, troubleshoot, and optimize the performance of our product alongside our customer teams.
Work closely with our development team to ensure the security and compliance of our systems.
Provide training and mentorship to other team members on cloud infrastructure technologies and best practices.
Requirements:
BSc in Computer Engineering or equivalent experience
Strong understanding of cloud-based infrastructure, including AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.
Proficiency in infrastructure as code (IaC) languages such as Terraform, Ansible, or CloudFormation.
Proficiency in Linux and Windows operating systems.
Proficiency in scripting languages such as Python, Go, or Bash.
Extensive practical experience of container orchestration - focus on self-managed Kubernetes - and Docker containerization
Passion for learning and staying up to date with emerging technologies and our own product development.
Experience with agile methodologies and project management.
Professional Services experience in pre-sales or customer implementation situations.
Experience in leading teams of engineers.
Fluent in English or Swedish
Permanent work permit in Sweden
We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment and encourage applicants of all genders, races, and backgrounds to apply. If you are passionate about DevOps engineering and enjoy working in a startup environment, we would love to hear from you! Come join our team and help us build and scale our innovative products!
