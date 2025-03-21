Lead HW Engineer - Shape the Future of Automotive Electronics!
2025-03-21
Are you an experienced hardware developer looking to contribute to the next generation of electronic solutions? We are now searching for a Lead HW Engineer for an exciting project within the automotive industry. This is a hands-on role at the forefront of technology, where you will drive key aspects of development and act as a technical expert in the team.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Lead HW Engineer, you will play a crucial role in the development of next-generation electronic solutions for the automotive industry. You will take part in hardware development and verification for vehicle applications, drive efficient development methods, and collaborate closely with design partners. You will also act as a technical representative in discussions with suppliers and customers.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
In this role, you will be a key contributor to a major development project by:
• Overseeing the electronic hardware throughout the product lifecycle
• Developing and verifying electronic hardware for automotive applications
• Driving best practices and methods in HW development (ASPICE, FS, CS)
• Providing technical guidance and collaborating with PCBA designers & development partners
• Representing the company in technical discussions with suppliers and customers
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience in hardware design, development, and verification for the automotive industry
• Familiarity with CAN communication, preferably J1939
• Ability to guide and support teams in technical matters
• Fluency in English
Bonus if you have:
• Swedish language skills
• Experience working closely with R&D in a mid-sized organization
• Background in developing heating and electronic solutions
Personal Traits We Value
• A solution-oriented team player who thrives in high-demand projects
• Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate across disciplines
• Flexible and proactive, with the ability to take initiative and drive work forward
• Enjoys a hands-on role, combining technical expertise with problem-solving
