We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Lead Health & Safety Supervisors to join our Facility & EPC team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our mission is to construct a "First in Class" Gigafactory that transitions Volvo Cars into a full-fledged electric vehicle manufacturer. This transformation will be accomplished through the application of the most sustainable and innovative construction methodologies, while achieving the highest level of trust with all service providers to execute the industry's safest, swiftest, quality-assured, cost-effective, and exemplary project.
What you will do
In your role as Lead Health & Safety Supervisor you will be responsible to support compliance and proactive development of the health & safety work in various fields such as core and shell, infrastructure and site services at NOVO Energy Production AB.
In this role it is important that you have a documented operational experience within health & safety, leadership and risk management and have an understanding for the requirements put on a complex situation, as you will be working on a site that will be under construction while also preparing to transform it into a world-class battery manufacturing site. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Manage a team of consultants in HSE to ensure safe work environmental conditions at construction site.
- Site safety coordination between contractors in accordance with Swedish legislation and NOVO's procedures, including implementation of routines and processes.
- Continually maintain an appropriate level of awareness, knowledge, and preparedness to create a culture that prioritizes a safe workplace.
- Super user in our system for accidents and incidents including training colleagues in the system.
- Identifying gaps when present and ensuring that an action plan is both developed and executed on time.
Skills & Requirements
- University (or advanced) degree within engineering or similar.
- 5+ years working experience within construction health & safety
- 2+ years of working experience in ground foundation works, steel erection and installation works.
- Proven leadership experience and very good ability to communicate and collaborate.
Excellent English written and oral skills.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
