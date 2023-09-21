Lead Gameplay Animator [Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora]
Ubisoft Entertainment Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2023-09-21
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ubisoft Entertainment Sweden AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
As a Lead at Massive, you would contribute to the development of a skilled Gameplay animation team working on James Cameron's world of Avatar. You'll also collaborate with other Leads, Producers, and multidisciplinary developers across our AAA production.
This is a permanent position based in Malmö Sweden, with the opportunity to work partially from home according to our Flexible Workplace Policy. Please apply in English (our company language), and we'll check your application asap!
What you'll do
Providing constructive feedback, mentoring, and coaching a team of Gameplay Animators
Collaborate with Production to prioritize and coordinate the Animation Team's tasks to ensure that deliverables are completed on time
Supervising the development of high-quality AAA animations
Creating and maintaining a prospering art culture within the Animation Team
Ensuring a productive internal workflow and beneficial relationships with external partners
Collaborating with other Leads, Directors, and cross-functional teams
Qualifications
What you'll bring
You are a motivated and team-oriented Lead, dedicated to the craft of Animation. You find the team's achievements to be motivating and are able to supervise a team of like-minded people by providing feedback and support whenever needed. As an animator, you share our enthusiasm for film and the games industry and are motivated by the chance to bring things to a higher level. Your experience from leading a team allows you to solve problems and organize an effective workflow.
Besides the above we're looking for someone aligned with our core values and the following skills and experience:
Professional experience in supervising/leading a team
Professional experience working with State Machines and Blendtrees
Experience working in Node-based (Animation) systems, such as Blueprints (Unreal) and Mecanim (Unity) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: talent@massive.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Ad: Lead Gameplay Animator". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ubisoft Entertainment Sweden AB
(org.nr 556758-3611)
Barkgatan 5 (visa karta
)
214 22 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8131149