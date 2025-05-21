Lead Game Designer - Games
2025-05-21
We are looking for a talented and experienced Lead Game Designer to join THE FINALS game team here at Embark, a team that is currently numbering around ~100 developers.
As a Lead Game Designer at Embark, you will be responsible for detailed design work on the project, as well as instigating and reviewing the designs of other designers. You will collaborate closely with the directors of the project, in refining concepts and ideas into tangible designs, prototypes and features, as well as working with Production leadership in helping in articulating and establishing estimates, project scope and timelines.
We would like you to take on managerial responsibilities for some of the projects' Design staff, as well as coach and mentor the projects Game Designers in design methodology and documentation practices. And inspire them to deliver high quality, balanced and scalable systems and player experiences, fitting for Live Service and Free-to-play PvP Action Games.
You will also own and spearhead game features directly, and work hands-on in cross disciplinary teams while implementing gameplay features
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind.
10+ years of experience designing and making games and a proven track record with multiple shipped titles.
An excellent grasp of AAA PvP gameplay and systems design, including knowledge of player psychology, UX design, gameplay mechanics and dynamics.
Proficiency with the Unreal Engine and experience with Blueprints and scripting.
Able to adapt to varied learning and communication styles of team members and stakeholders.
A good knowledge and familiarity with the various game maker disciplines, coding, animation, game physics, 3D Art, etc.
Enjoyment of creative collaboration in cross disciplinary groups.
Professional English communication skills.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together. We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability. Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
