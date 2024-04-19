Lead Full Stack Developer @ Euroclear
Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-04-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
At Euroclear we are deeply embedded in the Swedish stock market We have a unique role in the financial landscape which gives us the opportunity to genuinely influence the future of business-critical IT services. As a driving force behind financial innovation, our success is based on handling large volumes of transactions on the stock exchange. We are on an exciting journey to deliver cloud-based solutions to our customers. To make this journey successful we are hiring a Lead Full Stack Developer that will play an important role in our product team. We offer you: A lead role: You'll lead development from concept to launch and also have the drive to challenge our way of working. Inspire and coach the team of developers while also ensuring the quality and scalability of our cloud-based solutions. Family atmosphere: Join a T-shaped, cross-functional agile product team where everybody is equally important. Collaboration, warmth, humor and positive energy are at the heart of our progress. Impact of work: Your work will directly influence the security and efficiency of trading in the Swedish financial market, including everything from listed companies to financial institutions. Imagine deploying codes that power the backbone of financial markets, ensuring stability, efficiency and innovation.
You contribution: As a Lead Full Stack Developer, you will be Euroclear's hands on expert, autonomously managing the entire development process - from design and coding to test automation, version control and deployment. You ensure code quality, conduct testing, troubleshoot, manage releases and documentation efficiently.
You will be managing following:
Lead and coach other developers by example.
Breaking down requirements into small value bringing deliveries and implementing sustainable and scalable solutions.
Preventing technical debt while providing collaborative technical advice to stakeholders.
Presenting capabilities and limitations to different solutions.
Your profile:
Good communication and collaboration skills
5+ years development experience
Your tech stack: .NET/C#, React, Azure Cloud Services & SQL Server
Experience in CI/CD development and cloud-mainframe integration is meritorious. Tools & technologies that we use:
Visual Studio
GitHub
Azure DevOps
SonarQube
Why Euroclear Sweden? At Euroclear Sweden, we have a dynamic and diverse workforce that includes both experienced veterans and new talents. There is a generous spirit of knowledge sharing among the employees. The leadership at Euroclear is defined by inclusivity, empowering employees with trust and responsibility. Stefan - Technical Product Owner: As your future manager he will continuously ask:"Do you have fun at work?"to always assure that the team grows from having fun while doing code magic. He will also encourage you to join the weekly training class at SATS or the running group with Urban tribe. Health & benefits:
Health care allowance: 5000 SEK a year
Acess to Benify - all their benefits and great deals
Food benefit: 1200SEK / month or via "Rikskortet"
Massage at the office, 110SEK / appiontment
Occupational health care via Avonova
Pension BTP 1 including consultation
Insurances (TGL, TFA etc)
30 days' vacation plus 2 short days / year
Sounds good? If you are that open-minded person, keen to find smart ways to solve problems and also enthusiastic for innovation and automation. Apply today and I will get back to you soon! If you have any questions, contact: Johanna Ottosson, Talent Acquisitionjohanna.ottosson@ants.se
or 0724024922. About Euroclear
Euroclear Sweden provides a digital platform for settlement, safe-keeping and servicing of securities, which contributes to secure and efficient trading in the Swedish financial market. Our customers include, among others, all listed companies in Sweden and all banks and financial institutions dealing with securities. We are a part of Euroclear Group, hosted in Belgium. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB
(org.nr 556653-6230), https://ants.se/ Arbetsplats
Ants Kontakt
johanna.ottosson@ants.se johanna.ottosson@ants.se Jobbnummer
8623708