Lead Environment Artist with The Outsiders | Funcom
2023-12-21
The team behind Metal: Hellsinger is looking for a Lead Environment artist to initiate the development of a new IP and help build up a larger art team.
As a Lead Environment artist you will lead, mentor and manage the Environment Art team in their daily work, assist them in growth by setting up yearly goals and conducting annual performance reviews.
Most of your time you will be involved in creating Environment Art yourself. We're a small team, so joining us means you will have the opportunity to engage in various aspects of art
We are looking for the following preferred qualities:
Minimum 5 years of commercial production experience in an Environment Art role
Prior leadership experience
Strong knowledge of Unreal Engine
Very strong artistic eye for world building
Great knowledge in modularity
Excellent communication, organization, mentorship, time management, and interpersonal skills
A keen interest in playing games and game development beyond art
In addition, ideally, you might also have:
5+ years of Environment Art Design within the video game industry.
Games industry experience with at least one game credit.
Experience with terrain generation and world-building tools
We evaluate candidates on an ongoing basis and recommend candidates to apply as soon as possible!
Please apply in English.
Why Us?
Our Stockholm Studio is a fun mix of The Outsiders and Funcom. We enjoy the benefits of being a small team with the stability and support of a larger organization. Our studio in Stockholm currently has roughly 60 employees (and 7 dogs) - working on everything from Metal: Hellsinger to Dune and beyond.
We are located in Södermalm, in the heart of the game dev scene in Stockholm surrounded by a cozy area with lots of sights, restaurants, and cafés.
We have a diverse, dynamic, inclusive, challenging, and engaging culture, with a basis of continued training and career development opportunities, and we encourage candidates from all walks of life to apply. Join us in a friendly environment of enthusiastic professionals willing to go the extra mile to deliver world-class games. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sunhammer AB
(org.nr 556918-0085) Jobbnummer
8344894