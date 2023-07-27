Lead Environment Artist
2023-07-27
Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally®, and one of the leading independent game studios in the world, is looking for a Lead Environment Artist for a key role working on the Control franchise.
From Cauldron Lake, Monarch HQ to the Oldest House; the environments our artists skillfully craft play a critical part in the world building and setting of the story of our games. We are now looking for a Lead Environment Artist to join us in leading a team of artists in creating high quality environments.
If you like the idea of taking ownership of a level and having a major role in developing the look of the environments while contributing to the overall game experience, then this job is for you!
We apply a hybrid work-from-home model for this position where you will work from the office a few days a week. If you are in need of relocation we will happily support you with this.
We enthusiastically welcome diverse viewpoints and backgrounds. We at Remedy value and are committed to ensuring an inclusive and safe work environment for all our team members.
What you get to do
You will be able to clearly communicate your vision to the team and have a great skill leading a group of talented artists at Remedy in developing the look of the environments and contributing to the overall game experience.
You define and track the schedule for the whole team and create staffing plans and estimates for your project. As a Lead you are responsible for planning and organizing your teams work delegating tasks and supporting your colleagues by mentoring and reviewing their work
You get to work together with our Art Director and other leads to push project quality while keeping style consistent across all environments
You are also able to work hands-on by blocking out whole locations to levels with greater understanding of art direction, gameplay, player guidance and metrics. Being responsible for your own level you get creative ownership with finding and maintaining the vision for that level. You enjoy creative problem-solving by creating prototypes and iterating on the levels using our proprietary engine, Northlight
You actively follow the development of environment creation technology and pipelines in the industry and work together with the Northlight tools team in improving our proprietary technology by defining workflows and content pipelines. You will be identifying and setting up best practices across the project
Advise, review, and provide feedback and guidance to external development on maintaining the quality and art style of the project
What you bring to the role
You have demonstrable work experience as a Lead Environment Artist, Lead Level Architect or in equivalent role
Excellent leadership and interpersonal communication skills
You have expert level understanding of shape, composition, and layout
You are familiar working either within Maya, 3DS Max or other 3D software package and have good technical understanding of game engines
You have good understanding for gameplay and level design
You are self-motivated and proactive with a dedication to improving your craft
You thrive working in a team environment, sharing ideas and learning from others. You are used to collaborating with colleagues across different departments and you are able to communicate and present your ideas in a clear way. As a team member you are dedicated contributing towards a friendly and inclusive work environment
Additionally, background in traditional art and any relevant experience or studies, for instance photography or architecture and experience of using level/environment editors are beneficial in this role
What is in it for you
At Remedy you get to work on awesome, memorable gaming experiences for our players, in a studio where your input is valued and your creative freedom is encouraged.
We work in an environment that values both individual and teamwork, ensuring that everyone's voice is heard & workload stays sensible. We believe in and support work-life balance. Happy people work better!
We offer an extensive set of employee benefits and an annual bonus system as well as opportunities for you to develop your skills further. On top of this, in Finland and Sweden you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation, in addition to public holidays and other special occasions.
Our studio is based in Helsinki metropolitan area in Finland, a safe country with exceptional quality of life, free education and pristine nature at your doorstep. If you're not already in Finland, our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we'll take care of everything else!
If you are based in Sweden, we also welcome candidates to our new location in Stockholm.
Our studio is embracing hybrid work model that gives you the flexibility to work from home and have valuable face-to-face time with your colleagues.
With some of our senior roles we can consider full-time remote options within Europe.
